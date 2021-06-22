PICS & RECAP: AMANDI MUSIC IN THE MFA COURTYARD

It’s hard to imagine a more memorable musical experience to help emerge from a pandemic, from the IG-friendly backdrop to the tight backing band and Amandi’s golden pipes.

We were fortunate and thrilled to have the opportunity to watch Amandi Music perform tracks from his new EP, Lies We Tell, in the Museum of Fine Arts courtyard on Juneteenth. The team from Pollymore Music Group and longtime Dig collaborators KillerBoomBox put together a small but truly spectacular event, a set that many will remember for years to come as it was the first time that a lot of people in attendance have seen live music in more than a year (including us).

We look forward to when it’s no longer major news that somebody actually performed live music, but for now it’s still a headline. And it’s hard to imagine a more memorable experience, from the IG-friendly backdrop to the tight backing band and Amandi’s golden pipes. Watch a short video on the Dig Instagram page and check out some photos below.