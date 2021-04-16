PICS & RECAP: JUSTICE 4 DUANTE WRIGHT JUSTICE 4 ALL EMERGENCY RALLY 

PHOTOS BY KEIKO HIROMI

Mass Action Against Police Brutality organized a rally and press conference on Thursday to call for justice for Daunte Wright, who was killed by a cop during a traffic stop in Minnesota last week, and for victims of police brutality everywhere. The demonstration took place on the front stairs of the Massachusetts State House. Organizers wrote ahead of the rally:

While the world has been watching the trial of Derek Chauvin, the Brooklyn Center, MN police shot and killed 20-year-old Daunte Wright yesterday during a traffic stop. He died just miles away from where George Floyd was killed in 2020, and by the same police force that killed 21-year-old Kobe Dimock-Heisler in 2019. Mass Action Against Police Brutality and local families impacted by police violence will hold a press conference to demand justice for Daunte and his family, and also, elevate the stories and demands of local families demanding justice for loved ones killed by police violence in Massachusetts.

MAAPB demands an immediate arrest and indictment of the officer who killed Daunte Wright. The tensions and unrest in Minnesota are rooted in the history of the brutality, murder, and denial of justice by the government. The only way to quell the unrest is swift and stern punishment of the police who are committing crimes like Chauvin and his partners, the cops who killed Daunte Wright, and the systematic reopening of hundreds of other past cases and the jailing of guilty cops.

In Massachusetts, continued demands by families impacted by police violence for justice and to reopen past cases of police brutality have been denied by District Attorneys, the Attorney General, and the Governor. Meanwhile more civilians are being killed and brutalized by Massachusetts police.

MAAPB calls on all protest organizations, protestors, and supporters of democratic rights to support the united front of fighting families and their demands – prosecution and jailing of guilty cops, reopening of all past cases of police brutality, and JUSTICE 4 ALL! The time is now!