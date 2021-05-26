PICS & RECAP: MARCH FROM MILTON TO MATTAPAN ON ANNIVERSARY OF GEORGE FLOYD’S DEATH

ALL PHOTOS BY KEIKO HIROMI

As one group of demonstrators rallied in Franklin Park on the one-year anniversary of the murder of George Floyd, another group gathered by the Parkway United Methodist Church on Blue Hills Parkway in Milton for a separate action with a similar spirit.

After meeting by the church, hundreds of participants marched to the Walker Playground in Mattapan to speak out against police violence and honor Floyd, who died as a result of an assault by former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin. Chauvin was later found guilty on all related counts.

As has become customary at such rallies, protesters knelt down, with some raising their fists, for 9 minutes and 29 seconds, signifying the amount of time that Floyd was pinned to the ground.