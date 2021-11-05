“PLACE OF ASSEMBLY” CREATES CHINATOWN SOCIAL SPACE

The project opening will feature stories by Cynthia Yee and the Chinatown Story Cart, as well as musical performances by Juk Sing

What: Public art exhibit honoring the history of Chinatown’s rowhouses and its vibrant immigrant community

When: Saturday, November 6 from 1 – 4 pm

Where: 8-12 Hudson Street, Boston, MA 02111 (outdoor space)

In Chinatown, a vacant lot on Hudson Street is transforming into a gathering space that will recall the neighborhood’s stoop culture. “Place of Assembly,” created by Now + There Accelerator participant Ang Li, will use bricks to replicate versions of stoops used as a place to socialize. According to a press release, “The public installation invites visitors to reflect on the cycles of building and unbuilding that have shaped the development of the neighborhood. Using reclaimed brick pavers sourced from City Hall, the installation recalls the historic row houses that once defined Chinatown’s residential fabric and the vibrant stoop culture these buildings supported. The project re-imagines the familiar symbol of the stoop as a series of modular, brick structures that could be reconfigured to allow for different seating arrangements.“

“Ang Li’s project brilliantly captures and reimagines the history and spirit of Chinatown’s stoop culture with a nod to the development forces threatening the liveability of the neighborhood,” said Kate Gilbert, Executive Director of Now + There, in the press release. “We are proud to support this project that honors traditions while also asking audiences to reimagine how intergenerational dialogue and storytelling can enhance and preserve a vibrant neighborhood.”

Mayor Elect Michelle Wu is expected to stop by the event on Nov. 6.