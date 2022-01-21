Explore the text behind this ArtsEmerson production

ArtsEmerson’s musical “Dreaming Zenzile” will be running at the Emerson Paramount Center from Feb. 23-27, but before the show begins, all are welcome to join the Play Reading Book Club. Over the course of 3-5 weeks, participants will “read, dissect, and discuss the musical,” led by trained teaching artists. The group will be studying “Dreaming Zenzile” at four different locations, which can be found at this link. The Book Club is intended to help enhance viewers understanding and awareness of the production, when they go to experience it.

“Dreaming Zenzile” is the story of Miriam Makeba, a “singer, songwriter, actress, United Nations goodwill ambassador, and civil rights activist” from South Africa. It was written and is performed by Grammy nominated music sensation Somi Kakoma, and the show is part of a world-premiere tour. ArtsEmerson offers this description of the musical:

“At her final concert, South African musical legend and activist Miriam Makeba delivers the performance of her life, raising the conscience and the consciousness of a people. But the ancestors are calling—transporting her through the music and fractured memories of her past on a spiritual journey of reconciliation.”