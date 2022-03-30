POLS VOICE SUPPORT FOR SHERATON WORKERS

Employees jobs of the largest hotel in Boston could be in jeopardy

The new owner of the Sheraton hotel, Värde Partners and Hawkins Way Capital, is contemplating turning 427 guest rooms into dorm rooms. If this happens, over 100 workers, many of whom are women, people of color, and immigrants, would lose their union hotel jobs. Representatives from Boston’s City Council, Council President Ed Flynn and Councilors Ruthzee Louijeune and Tania Fernandes Anderson offered a resolution in support of the workers at a meeting held this week.

Flynn offered the following statement:

“This resolution will say to the hotel workers that you matter. During this pandemic, you worked hard, you struggled, you sacrificed and you made Boston a city.” He continued, “Now that the pandemic is over, and travel is coming back to the city, what are we going to do? We’re going to cut jobs after the pandemic? That’s not what a world-class city would do. That’s not what a progressive city would do.”

The City Council adopted the resolution, “calling on hotel owners to reconsider any change of use in order to protect good hotel jobs for Boston residents,” according to a media release.