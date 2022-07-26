Pop-Up Alert: Colette + Life Alive Epic Vegetarian Dinner

“An a la carte vegetarian dinner that will feature uniquely delicious “healthy” cocktails using Life Alive’s juices”

As you know, we love collaborations. And this is a vegetarian collaboration, so it rhymes.

More below on that happens when a Cambridge wine bistro teams up with its health-forward neighbors …

Colette owner Sandrine Rossie welcomes Life Alive Organic Cafe on Tuesday, August 2nd, for a one-night-only, epic vegetarian dinner!

The upcoming pop-up is a family affair. When Colette (and Frenchie) owner Sandrine Rossi discovered Life Alive Cafe was opening nearby (20-40 Holland Street, Somerville, late August, she wanted to welcome them to the neighborhood, especially because Colette (and Frenchie) Executive Chef Alex Falconer’s sister-in-law is Life Alive Organic chef Leah Dubois.

The evening’s menu will be an a la carte vegetarian dinner that will feature uniquely delicious “healthy” cocktails using Life Alive’s juices. Cashew Cream Deviled Eggs and an organic Orange Blossom cocktail, anyone?!

Menu and reservations at OpenTable