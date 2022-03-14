PROJECTING CONNECTIONS AND BAAFF SPRING SHOWCASE

Screenings and an author book talk

ArtsEmerson’s Projecting Connections and the Boston Asian American Film Festival will be hosting two in person film screenings and an author book talk, all about stories relating to Asian Americans. On March 25, they will present the movie “The Six,” followed by post film conversation, and on March 26, they will show “Snakehead,” also followed by post film conversation. On March 26, during the afternoon, they will host “Rise,” a pop history of Asian Americans from the nineties until now. Information about the events is included below:

“The Six”:

“When RMS Titanic sank on a cold night in 1912, barely 700 people escaped with their lives. Among them were six Chinese men. Arriving in New York with the other survivors, the six were met not with compassion, but suspicion and slander. Less than 24 hours later, they were expelled from the country, and vanished. What became of them, and why did they disappear so completely? In an epic journey that crosses continents, an international team of investigators sets out to uncover the truth about the six Chinese, and to right a century-old injustice.”

“Snakehead”:

“In this historical piece, we are transported to New York’s Chinatown where Sister Tse (Shuya Chang) arrives by a snakehead, a human smuggler. Although she is indebted to the crime family responsible for her transport, her survival instincts help her gain favor with the matriarch, and she rises quickly in the ranks. Soon Tse must reconcile her success with her real reason for coming to America—to find the child that was taken from her. In the end, Sister Tse must draw on the strength she found in transforming her victimhood into power.”

“Rise” (author talk):

“‘RISE: A Pop History of Asian America from the Nineties to Now’ is an intimate, eye-opening, and frequently hilarious guided tour through the pop-cultural touchstones and sociopolitical shifts of the 1990s, 2000s, 2010s, and beyond.

Join authors Jeff Yang and Phil Yu for a live virtual discussion at the Emerson Paramount Center. Pre-signed autographed books on sale following the discussion.”