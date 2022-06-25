Protestors Gather in Copley Square to Fight for Abortion Rights

Fast Boston area response to SCOTUS decision to strike down Roe v. Wade yesterday

Protesters showed up in Boston’s Copley Square yesterday evening at 6 p.m. in anger, heartbreak, and passion to fight against the Supreme Court’s Roe v. Wade decision that was handed down hours earlier.

Boston Socialist Alternative, the local chapter of a national Trostskyist socialist political party best known for getting its member Kshama Sawant elected to the Seattle City Council, called the rally on social media in hopes of building the socialist feminist movement, announcing that, “It’ll be women, LGBTQ people, young people and workers who need to fight this attack, NOT the courts, politicians or lawyers.”

SAlt organizer and University of Massachusetts Boston student Emilia Morgan was tired, and pissed off., “I mean, we are talking about the failure of Democrats for Roe V. Wade,” said Morgan. “Biden ran on so many promises that he failed and other figures, like AOC, are just not fighting back. We just can’t rely on the court.”

People chanted and marched down Boylston street following leaders with signs that read “Overturn Roe? HELL NO! Rise up for abortion rights.”

A woman in a burnt orange shirt belted into a microphone, “They say ‘no choice.’”

The crowd echoed, “We say pro-choice.”

“I’m here because I’m fucking mad, scared and angry,” said 21-year-old Alicia Bakis, adding that just a little bit of hope is the only thing that is bringing her joy and comfort with this whole scenario.

“No one should have a choice over someone else’s choice,” said protester Cameron Ward.” “I’m happy to see men here and the fact that people realize it’s not one sided to people giving birth.”

A middle-aged woman named Victoria with a long flower dress raised her arms with frustration.

“I feel like I’m standing naked surrounded by a circle of angry men,” she said.