Questions To Ask and Names To Know If You Want To Plot A Long-Term Cannabis Strategy

Ask yourself whether you know why the following people are famous in cannabis
If you aren’t familiar with at least 80% of these characters and their stories, beware before plotting long-term cannabis strategy for your organization.
It’s time to do some quiet reading:
Who is David Ogden and what is he famous for in cannabis
Who is James M. Cole and what is he famous for in cannabis?
What does FinCEN have to do with cannabis?
Who is Timothy Leary and what is he famous for in cannabis?
Who is Raymond Shafer and what is he famous for in cannabis?
Who is Robert C. Randall and what is he famous for in cannabis?
Who is Francis L. Young and what is he famous for in cannabis?
Who is Angel Raich and what is she famous for in cannabis?
How did Dana Rohrabacher impact federal cannabis enforcement?
How did Roscoe Filburn inadvertently impact cannabis markets?
How might the Wellness Connection of ME impact national cannabis markets?
How did Robert Mikos cause a cannabis stir in 2021?