QUICK BITES: NEW OTTO IN SOUTH END, LAMPLIGHTER + CAMBRIDGE CROSSING

Just a few announcements from our inbox. The first from Maine-originated Otto, which you may know as that place where you go to stuff your face with delicious pizza when you exit the Harvard Square T station. Here’s the news on their new Boston digs:

We are pleased to announce that our new South End location is officially open!

Conveniently located at the corner of Harrison and Washington (345 Harrison Ave.), across from The Ink Block and Whole Foods, and easily accessible from the Red, Orange, and Silver Lines, this new location will provide the busy South End neighborhood easy access to enjoy one of the best pizzas in the USA (Food Network).

Along with traditional takeout service, OTTO South End features a slice counter, indoor and outdoor seating, and catering services. This location will also feature our mobile pickup option, allowing customers to order any menu item (including single slices, whole pies, salads, apps, desserts, and beverages) and skip the wait entirely by grabbing their order from one of our heated mobile pickup stations.

OTTO South End will be OTTO’s 10th location in Massachusetts, and 17th overall. We are looking forward to being a part of the vibrant South End community.

In addition to our ongoing partnership with Cooking Matters MA to combat food insecurity, the OTTO South End location will also be participating in the Tips For Kids initiative started at our Southie location, where each tip will support children’s organizations in the community.

Come by, enjoy a slice and say hello. We can’t wait to serve you!

Open daily from 11am-12am. Entrance is on Washington St., between Loyal Companion and Chase Bank.

And then there is that other Cambridge fave, Lamplighter, maker of amazing beers and more, which is expanding, as anyone who has ever tasted their beer figured would happen eventually:

Located in the heart of Cambridge Crossing, Lamplighter CX will focus on barrel-aged beers

Cambridge, MA, (May 21, 2021) – Lamplighter Brewing Co. and DivcoWest today announced final plans to open a new taproom and production space in the coming months, Lamplighter CX, at Cambridge Crossing (CX), the new 43-acre neighborhood at the intersection of Cambridge, Somerville, and Boston, and directly adjacent to the new Lechmere Station.

Lamplighter CX will be a 7,000 square-foot taproom and production space in The Shed, a two-story standalone retail building located in the center of Cambridge Crossing, which currently also houses the restaurant trio of The Lexington, Geppetto, and Café Beatrice from local restaurateur Will Gilson. Designed by local architect Prellwitz Chilinski Associates (PCA), The Shed is surrounded by public open spaces including an adjacent waterway with granite blocks for seating (repurposed from the 150-year old seawall excavated at the site), a 5-acre common right outside The Shed’s doors, a picnic grove with grills, and outdoor games like bocce ball, and Baldwin Park, a hardscape park filled with greenery and plenty of places to sit back and relax.

“We’re thrilled to resume construction and pursue this opportunity after a year that has been filled with uncertainty. Wild, funky, and sour beer has always been a focus for us and utilizing our site at Cambridge Crossing as a dual barrel production facility and taproom is incredibly exciting,” said Lamplighter Co-Founder, Cayla Marvil. “Our emphasis is, and always has been, on producing incredible beer while simultaneously creating fun and welcoming spaces for all to enjoy.”

Lamplighter CX, Lamplighter’s second location, will focus on increased taproom space and a production facility to age, blend, and bottle their barrel-aged beers. The expansion project was previously proposed as a joint micro-distillery and brewing space, however following the pandemic, the Lamplighter team made the strategic decision to focus solely on brewing and serving their locally renowned craft beer at Lamplighter CX.

“It’s no secret that COVID-19 has been extremely difficult for small businesses, and especially those in the hospitality industry. We feel fortunate to have received such wonderful support from our customers and community over the past year, and, in many ways, the pandemic has given us an opportunity to revisit and reassess our goals for the company,” said Marvil. “While we may pursue a distillery in the future, our current resources are dedicated to making the best beer we can and [re]opening neighborhood-focused taproom spaces.”