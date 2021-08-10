QUICK HITS: DROPKICKS & CONSTELLATION MYTHS

Plus GA-20 does Hound Dog Taylor

We like what we’re hearing from Constellation Myths, a new post-rock Americana duo of Justin Kehoe and Josh Goldman repping both sides of Mass, featuring vocals from Molly Seamans. Their new single, “Case History,” drops Aug. 18 and “lyrically explores the nature of memory.” We especially appreciate the inspiration …

“‘Case History’ draws on something Molly and I heard in a RadioLab episode about the nature of memory,” Kehoe says. “It’s the idea that the more you revisit a memory, the more you think about and replay it in your mind, the more you mess with that memory.”

<a href="https://constellationmyths.bandcamp.com/album/suffer-b-w-it-wouldve-been-enough">Suffer b/w It Would’ve Been Enough by Constellation Myths</a>

What were we talking about again?

Also sparking high conceptual interest is GA-20’s new GA-20 Does Hound Dog Taylor: Try It…You Might Like It!, a “tribute to blues legend Theodore Roosevelt ‘Hound Dog’ Taylor,” set for Aug. 20 on Colemine Records in collaboration with blues label Alligator Records.

Their words: “On GA-20’s new album, the trio recorded 10 songs originally written or performed by Hound Dog including tracks from his 1971 debut album Hound Dog Taylor & The HouseRockers, 1974 album Natural Boogie, and 1976 album Beware Of The Dog. 2021 also marks the 50th anniversary of both the label Alligator Records and Hound Dog’s ’71 debut album.”

By Commonwealth statute (and since this is our beer issue), we are obligated to inform you about the new “H.B.D.M.F.” video from Dropkick Murphys, which features “characters from [the band’s] 2021 streaming performances” who “fans will recognize,” plus big tour plans and more.

“We had to learn to get creative making videos during the COVID restrictions,” founder and co-lead vocalist Ken Casey said. “We had to think outside the box, but it led to some really hilarious stuff like this video.”

Their announcement continued: “In other news, Dropkick Murphys and Rancid will hit the road together next week for the first time since 2017, for the co-headlining Boston To Berkeley II Tour with special guests The Bronx on most dates. The US trek runs from Aug. 10 – Oct. 16” and swings through the Worcester Palladium on Aug. 21.