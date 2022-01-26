QUICK HITS: PARTS PER MILLION’S STRIKING NEW VISUAL EXPLAINED

“The video is about breaking out of that cycle, with the gun being a symbol of that trauma passed down from parent to child.”

The new video for Parts Per Million’s video “Placebo” is disturbing. Very disturbing. As the hard-rock band’s guitarist-singer-songwriter Paul McSweeney explains, “‘Placebo’ is a song and video that covers trauma that we encounter as children—both abuse and abandonment, and how it can trickle down through generations of families and cycle on to the next.”

He continues, “People with abandonment issues or who have been abused often struggle in relationships, exhibit symptoms of codependency, have an inability to trust others, and a tendency to sabotage relationships or themselves. We often struggle with substance abuse, eating disorders, depression, and behavioral issues.

“The video is about breaking out of that cycle, with the gun being a symbol of that trauma passed down from parent to child. This video is dedicated to anyone who still struggles with these issues, as well as those who are working out of these issues or have broken free of them completely.”

The video was filmed and edited by Revelry Studios, and you can watch it now on YouTube when you’re done scrolling through TikToks.

“We don’t want to hurt anyone, but we hope people can see the symbolism in the video vs. taking it literally,” McSweeney adds. “We were a little concerned at first, but we’ve talked to a lot of people and feel confident it will be understood.” –Dig Staff