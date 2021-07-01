QUICK HITS: THE (RE)OPENINGS

With local tracks to match

It looks like shows are finally back, and hopefully they’re here to stay, since we can’t wait to see some of these stellar new releases come to life—both at venues we have loved for ages, and also at new places we can’t wait to check out. As Dig readers already know, Roadrunner on Guest Street in Allston will be the city’s largest general admission indoor venue, while renovation plans unveiled for Somerville Theatre last week have us anticipating going to more and more shows on that side of the river as well.

In JP, we’ll see you at the Midway Cafe for the Stones tribute band Nasty Habits on July 2 and for Doug MacDonald Band, Double Barrell, the Thigh Scrapers, the Bind, and Condition Baker the following night.

Downtown, the sturdy old standards are also coming through with major lineups, from Rufus Wainwright and Jose Gonzalez at the Orpheum on Sept. 29, to Jason Isbell at the Wang on Sept. 18, to Jack Harlow at the House of Blues on Sept. 25.

Speaking of blues, it’s great to hear some new noise coming from the Hub’s own Boycott Blues, one of the leading lyricists in these parts to be sure. Check him out @boycottblues on IG.

And while you’re loading up your summer playlist, we recommend Parts Per Million’s new single, a cover of Childish Gambino’s “Me And Your Mama.” The New England-based rock band landed a nom for Video of the Year at the 2020 Boston Music Awards, and this one may be an early contender for best single. –Dig Staff