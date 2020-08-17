QUICK READ: GRANDPA AMERICA

A Granddaughter’s Memoir

For some of us, grandparents are gods. For others, they’re miserable Fox-watching bigots who can’t go two minutes without saying something nasty.

But for Newton resident and author Megan Margulies, grandpa was Joe Simon, an iconic illustrator whose work in the lines began way back at Timely Comics, the forerunner of Marvel.

Told through stories of a young Margulies spending time with Simon as he inked some of the biggest superheroes in the galaxy, My Captain America: A Granddaughter’s Memoir of a Legendary Comic Book Artist is one of the summer’s soaring sleeper smashes, and should fly with new and old comic heads alike.

meganmargulies.com