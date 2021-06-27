Dig Bos

Speakers will address the importance of tipping and raising minimum wage.

Matahari Women Workers’ Center will be hosting a Restaurant Worker Power Hour on June 28. Workers from all over the state will gather on Zoom to share stories and learn about the One Fair Wage campaign.

[Who] – Restaurant Workers & anyone wanting to get involved with raising the minimum wage.
[What] – Power Hour, learn about the campaign and share/hear stories.
[Where] on Zoom, http://bit.ly/3vBJtpq
[When] Monday, June 28th at 3pm
[Why] One Fair Wage is a campaign fighting for the minimum wage plus tips and long term security for restaurant workers through the pandemic and beyond.

Shira Laucharoen is a reporter based in Boston. She currently serves as the assistant director of the Boston Institute for Nonprofit Journalism. In the past she has written for Sampan newspaper, The Somerville Times, Scout Magazine, Boston Magazine, and WBUR.

