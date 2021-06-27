Matahari Women Workers’ Center will be hosting a Restaurant Worker Power Hour on June 28. Workers from all over the state will gather on Zoom to share stories and learn about the One Fair Wage campaign.

[Who] – Restaurant Workers & anyone wanting to get involved with raising the minimum wage.

[What] – Power Hour, learn about the campaign and share/hear stories.

[When] Monday, June 28th at 3pm

[Why] One Fair Wage is a campaign fighting for the minimum wage plus tips and long term security for restaurant workers through the pandemic and beyond.