Rock & Roll Rumble Lineup Announced, Tixx On Sale

The Rumble is back after a three-year hiatus, this time at the Middle East and Sonia from April 6 to May 6. That’s right, for the month. Lineup and ticket info below, and updates at rockandrollrumble.com. ROCK & ROLL RUMBLE 2023 LINEUPS

PRELIMINARIES WEEK ONE

THE MIDDLE EAST UPSTAIRS

Doors at 8:00, Music at 9:00 pm sharp

Shows are 18-plus

$12 in advance, $17 day of the show

NIGHT ONE, THURS, APRIL 6 :: Ticket Link

9:00: Graveyard of the Atlantic

9:45: The Shallows

10:30: Bird Language

11:15: Kooked Out

NIGHT TWO, FRI, APRIL 7 :: Ticket Link

9:00: Paper Tigers

9:45: Gretchen Shae & The Middle Eight

10:30: Not Bad Not Well

11:15: Bleach The Sky

NIGHT THREE, SAT, APRIL 8 :: Ticket Link

9:00: D-Tension & The Secrets

9:45: One Fall

10:30: City of Dis

11:15: Time Wolf

PRELIMINARIES WEEK TWO

NIGHT FOUR, THURS, APRIL 13 :: Ticket Link

9:00: The Freqs

9:45: The Endorphins

10:30: Tysk Tysk Task

11:15: Ruin The Nite

NIGHT FIVE, FRI, APRIL 14 :: Ticket Link

9:00: Luxury Deathtrap

9:45: The Chelsea Curve

10:30: Kid Disaster

11:15: Part Per Million

NIGHT SIX, SAT, APRIL 15 :: Ticket Link

9:00: Wildcat Slim

9:45: Devil Love

10:30: Michael Kane & The Morning Afters

11:15: Donaher