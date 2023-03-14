Rock & Roll Rumble Lineup Announced, Tixx On Sale

The Rumble is back after a three-year hiatus, this time at the Middle East and Sonia from April 6 to May 6. That’s right, for the month.
Lineup and ticket info below, and updates at rockandrollrumble.com.
ROCK & ROLL RUMBLE 2023 LINEUPS
PRELIMINARIES WEEK ONE
Doors at 8:00, Music at 9:00 pm sharp
Shows are 18-plus
$12 in advance, $17 day of the show
NIGHT ONE, THURS, APRIL 6 :: Ticket Link
9:00: Graveyard of the Atlantic
9:45: The Shallows
10:30: Bird Language
11:15: Kooked Out
NIGHT TWO, FRI, APRIL 7 :: Ticket Link
9:00: Paper Tigers
9:45: Gretchen Shae & The Middle Eight
10:30: Not Bad Not Well
11:15: Bleach The Sky
NIGHT THREE, SAT, APRIL 8 :: Ticket Link
9:00: D-Tension & The Secrets
9:45: One Fall
10:30: City of Dis
11:15: Time Wolf
PRELIMINARIES WEEK TWO
NIGHT FOUR, THURS, APRIL 13 :: Ticket Link
9:00: The Freqs
9:45: The Endorphins
10:30: Tysk Tysk Task
11:15: Ruin The Nite
NIGHT FIVE, FRI, APRIL 14 :: Ticket Link
9:00: Luxury Deathtrap
9:45: The Chelsea Curve
10:30: Kid Disaster
11:15: Part Per Million
NIGHT SIX, SAT, APRIL 15 :: Ticket Link
9:00: Wildcat Slim
9:45: Devil Love
10:30: Michael Kane & The Morning Afters
11:15: Donaher
rockandrollrumble.com