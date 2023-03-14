Dig Bos

Rock & Roll Rumble Lineup Announced, Tixx On Sale

Image via Rock And Roll Rumble and @colemanrphotos

The Rumble is back after a three-year hiatus, this time at the Middle East and Sonia from April 6 to May 6. That’s right, for the month. 

Lineup and ticket info below, and updates at rockandrollrumble.com.

ROCK & ROLL RUMBLE 2023 LINEUPS

PRELIMINARIES WEEK ONE

THE MIDDLE EAST UPSTAIRS

Doors at 8:00, Music at 9:00 pm sharp
Shows are 18-plus 
$12 in advance, $17 day of the show

NIGHT ONE, THURS, APRIL 6 :: Ticket Link

9:00: Graveyard of the Atlantic
9:45: The Shallows
10:30: Bird Language
11:15: Kooked Out

NIGHT TWO, FRI, APRIL 7 :: Ticket Link

9:00: Paper Tigers
9:45: Gretchen Shae  & The Middle Eight
10:30: Not Bad Not Well
11:15: Bleach The Sky

NIGHT THREE, SAT, APRIL 8 :: Ticket Link

9:00: D-Tension & The Secrets
9:45: One Fall
10:30: City of Dis
11:15: Time Wolf

PRELIMINARIES WEEK TWO

NIGHT FOUR, THURS, APRIL 13 :: Ticket Link

9:00: The Freqs
9:45: The Endorphins
10:30: Tysk Tysk Task
11:15: Ruin The Nite

NIGHT FIVE, FRI, APRIL 14 :: Ticket Link

9:00: Luxury Deathtrap
9:45: The Chelsea Curve
10:30: Kid Disaster
11:15: Part Per Million

NIGHT SIX, SAT, APRIL 15 :: Ticket Link

9:00: Wildcat Slim
9:45: Devil Love
10:30: Michael Kane & The Morning Afters
11:15: Donaher

rockandrollrumble.com

 

