ROUNDUP: FESTIVE FOODIE HAPPENINGS AROUND BOSTON

While this holiday season is certainly strange and separate from the ones we used to know, there are still plenty of ways to get into the spirit here in Boston. We rounded up a few of our favorite festive foodie holiday happenings so you can treat your loved ones to something special this month, whether that’s virtually or in person!

#RYESUP with Boston Harbor Distillery

Boston Harbor Distillery launched a campaign this holiday season to support local restaurants. Their #RYESUP campaign donates $20 for every bottle of Putnam New England Whiskey sold to the Massachusetts Restaurant Association’s Education Fund. Lots of restaurants are joining in on this campaign by mixing up cocktails made with Putnam New England Whiskey on social media to raise awareness. Follow #RYESUP on Instagram to check out what drinks bartenders from The Smoke Shop BBQ, Davio’s, Fat Baby and Moonshine 152 are making and pick up a bottle of Putnam New England Whiskey to not only try the recipes for yourself, but also support our local restaurants who need our help now more than ever.

Order Takeout for Christmas Eve from Tony and Elaine’s

Since your holiday celebrations are probably looking a little different this year, treat your family to a Christmas Eve dinner from Tony & Elaine’s. The team at Tony & Elaine’s knows that everyone has their hands full this year and could probably use a break from the kitchen. They’ve put tougher two delicious Christmas Eve dinner take out packages. Choose from either the “Roman” or the “Italian-American.” The Roman features a insalata frutti di mare and a classic antipasto as an appetizer, followed by a short rib lasagna and porchetta for entrees, with a side of roasted peppers and broccoli rabe, and a rum raisin bread pudding for dessert. The Italian American starts with garlic bread and a Caesar salad, followed by gnocchi, eggplant parmesan, with chicken cutlets and roasted red peppers, and for dessert, tiramisu. Both dinners feed 4-6 people and are $145/each. The last day to order is Monday, December 21st at 3pm, for pick up on December 24th.

Get Dressed Up and Head to Mamma Maria’s This Monday

On the other hand, if you feel like going out one more time this holiday season, head to Mamma Maria’s in the North End this Monday for an amazing wine dinner. On December 21st, the team will be pairing a 4 course prix fixe meal with wines from Castello di Monsanto. They are taking safety very seriously and have installed plexi-glass dividers between socially distanced tables and are following all other state and local health guidelines. However, the dinner is also available for takeout.

Compete in the “White Claw Winter Games”

GoPuff and White Claw have teamed up for a fun virtual holiday celebration in Boston this year. The “White Claw Winter Games” is their take on the classic Claw arcade game, where fans will play at home on Twitch this Tuesday. On Tuesday, December 22nd, goPuff and White Claw will livestream the interactive game on Twitch, where fans will digitally control a crane to attempt to grab some pretty great gifts, including: a PS5, snowboards, and more. And thanks to the power of goPuff, all prizes will be delivered to the winner’s door in 30 minutes or less. Sign up to play here.

Get Cozy at Alcove

And last but not least, head to Alcove in the West End anytime this holiday season for a cozy, outdoor experience at their waterfront fire pits for a socially distanced night out. They have added some fun fire pit appropriate items to their menu, such as: fondue and s’mores. So bundle up, seriously, they recommend dressing like you’re heading to an outdoor après ski spot for maximum comfort, and get ready for some mulled wine, fondue and more! Ski pants, a warm hat, mittens, and parkas are all encouraged. The cozier the better! Call the restaurant at 617-248-0050 to book.