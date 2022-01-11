ROW 34 TO OPEN NEW OYSTER BAR IN KENDALL SQUARE

“The team is responsibly committed to helping guide guests make choices that celebrate, as well as ensure the longevity of, New England’s fishing and aquaculture industries.”
We learned today that Chef Jeremy Sewall and Shore Gregory of Row 34 in Boston’s Fort Point (plus two locations farther north) will open their fourth place in Kendall Square in the fall. The new Row 34 will be at 314 Main St. in Cambridge.
We’ve loved everything we’ve seen and tasted from this team so far, and since anything that brings more life to the ironically dead life-sciences area is especially welcome, we’re thrilled about the prospects.
From a media release: