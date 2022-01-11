ROW 34 TO OPEN NEW OYSTER BAR IN KENDALL SQUARE

“The team is responsibly committed to helping guide guests make choices that celebrate, as well as ensure the longevity of, New England’s fishing and aquaculture industries.”

We learned today that Chef Jeremy Sewall and Shore Gregory of Row 34 in Boston’s Fort Point (plus two locations farther north) will open their fourth place in Kendall Square in the fall. The new Row 34 will be at 314 Main St. in Cambridge.

We’ve loved everything we’ve seen and tasted from this team so far, and since anything that brings more life to the ironically dead life-sciences area is especially welcome, we’re thrilled about the prospects.

From a media release:

The team at Row 34 sources the best shellfish from friends at oyster farms near and far, picks up fresh fish daily from the Fish Pier, and is always on the hunt for the most delicious beer around. Eventually open for lunch and dinner seven days a week, Row 34’s Cambridge location will also feature a robust private events program to cater to the ever-growing needs of the Kendall Square community.

As the flavor of an oyster is dictated by its environment, the character of Row 34 is led by Chef Sewall and Shore Gregory. Guided by their families’ deep New England roots, they have embraced the opportunity to work alongside the area’s many incredible makers and farmers who put as much passion into their crafts.