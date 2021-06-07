ROXBURY RESTAURANT WEEK TO TAKE PLACE JUNE 13-19

“This week coincides the Boston Black Restaurant Month in collaboration with the Black Hospitality Coalition and Black Restaurant Week”

We just got word about this over the weekend and wanted to make sure we passed it on to readers, who we know are itching to experience as many restaurants as possible now that they are back out and about. With 10 spots already participating in Roxbury Restaurant Week and more on the way, let’s just say we’ll see you there …

In the economic shock brought on by COVID-19, over 110,000 restaurants permanently closed their doors. While businesses overall reported steep losses in activity, black enterprises experienced a 41% drop nationwide.

As efforts by state and city officials to keep Boston’s food industry afloat mobilized, Roxbury’s restaurants were still missing from Boston Restaurant Week in 2021.

In response to this crisis, Misha Thomas, General Manager of Haley House Bakery Café, in partnership with Roxbury Main Streets, is organizing “Roxbury Restaurant Week.”

This week coincides the Boston Black Restaurant Month in collaboration with the Black Hospitality Coalition and Black Restaurant Week (blackrestaurantweeks.com/)

Confirmed Restaurant Week Participants are (more restaurants and businesses are coming on board):

Suya Joint

Soleil

Haley House

Darryl’s Bar & Kitchen

Dudley Café

Nos Casa

Slade’s Bar & Grill

Fort Hill Bar & Grill

Merengue’s

Top Mix Box

Restaurants will be promoted Sunday June13th – Friday June 19th through various media. Meal Order Links will be shared on RoxburyMainstreets.org and other social media to the general public.

Restaurant patrons can order take-out, online, call in or drop by in person throughout the week. Customers will also have a chance at winning dinners at their favorite Roxbury Restaurants. Raffle tickets will be available online at RoxburyMainstreets.org.

Roxbury Restaurant Week will feature a raffle, the proceeds of which will benefit the Ujima’s Worker’s Care Relief Fund.

The week will end with a collaborative nod to Juneteenth in partnership with the Roxbury Film Fest and BAM fest at the MFA’s premier of Summer of Soul. As a special feature of this collaboration, restaurants will collectively produce The Rox Box, a pre-composed package of movie snacks for MFA screening viewers also available for Pre-order on RoxburyMainstreets.org and roxfilmfest.com.