ROYALL HOUSE AND SLAVE QUARTERS HOSTS “ABOLITIONISTS IN ACTION”

A panel on transformative justice and the university
Medford’s Royall House and Slave Quarters, together with the Charles Warren Center for Studies in American History, Mindich Program in Engaged Scholarship, The Abolition Collaboratory, Mahindra Humanities Center, Phillips Brooks House Association, Transformative Justice Initiative, and Prison Studies Project, will be hosting a discussion called “Abolitionists in Action” on April 14. The virtual talk will be held at 6 p.m. Panelists include Mariame Kaba, author of We Do This ‘Til We Free Us and founding member of Project NIA, Survived and Punished, and the Chicago Freedom School; Dara Kwayera Imani Bayer and Camila Pelsinger, both from Brown University’s Transformative Justice Practitioner Program, and Sofia Meadows of Unity Circles.
The panel will look at how transformative justice plays out in educational institutions.
Admission is free, but registration is required and donations are appreciated.