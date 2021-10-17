SALEM’S HAUNTED DISPENSARY

Plus ELEVATE and the CCC team up for a job fair

Blunted house

It’s that time of year when Salem is completely slammed with people looking for a scare. And while things are a bit more frightening than usual with the pandemic still in play, there’s been no shortage of creative approaches to embracing October, from haunted houses to a haunted … dispensary.

Yes, a haunted dispensary, or specifically the Haunted Harvest at Insta Salem. Weed and horror have always gone hand in hand, and this is truly perfect. More from the crew behind the haunting …

“During the entire month of October, Insa will host a month-long immersive experience to celebrate Halloween and the people accused of witchcraft throughout history.”

The warning continued, “From the moment customers approach Insa, they will be drawn into a haunted forest—starting with the exterior, where a giant 20 ft. spider is crawling down from the roof, and trees from the overgrown forest create a spooky path for those who dare to follow where it leads them. Once inside, visitors will find themselves deep in the woods filled with life-like earthy elements, as they are transported into a multi-sensory mystical experience.”

“There’s a centuries-long history of healers, who used plants and herbs to promote wellbeing and cure ailments, being accused of witchcraft,” said Insa Co-Founder Pete Gallagher. “In Colonial America and Europe, healers were looked at with skepticism, bigotry, and fear– not much different than how some people still dismiss the cannabis industry today. Thankfully the likelihood of being burned at the stake has decreased, but by recognizing the past, we can go forward and help break down some of the unwarranted stigmas that are still attached to using cannabis.”

Gallagher continued, “By hosting Insa’s Haunted Harvest, we wanted to bring that story to life in an engaging way. And with our retail location in Salem, what better city is there to welcome consumers interested in the intersection of natural healing and witchcraft?”

And it’s not just the decor. It’s the products too. “As part of the Haunted Forest, Insa will feature its first full line of seasonal products incorporating what makes New England’s harvest season the best in the world—namely pumpkins and orchard-fresh apples. Mouth-watering pumpkin pie caramel crumble chocolate bars and caramel apple gummies made with real fruit will take center stage. Under Chef Julian Rose, all of Insa’s edibles are made with the finest ingredients, bringing a unique culinary pedigree to the cannabis industry.”

As a bonus, “Insa will run a free shuttle service from its Salem location to and from Bit Bar Salem, located Downtown at 278 Derby Street, to help visitors get around seamlessly during the busiest weekends of the month, October 23 – 24 and 30 – 31.”

Green jobs

Countless readers have told us that they want to hear about job opps in the cannabis industry, so here goes. This is one you’ll definitely want to check out. From the announcement …

Cannabis Control Commission and ELEVATE Northeast to Host Free Virtual Cannabis Job Fair.

Employers and job seekers are invited to participate at no charge. ELEVATE Northeast Events and Education, Inc. (“ELEVATE”) and the Massachusetts Cannabis Control Commission (Commission) will host a Virtual Cannabis Job Fair on October 28, 2021.