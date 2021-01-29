Dig Bos

The Dig - Boston's Only Newspaper

READ CURRENT STREET ISSUE

DIG Year End 2020

SAVEMASTAGES TO PROVIDE SUPPORT FOR STRUGGLING ARTS VENUES

Written by Filed Under: A+E, MUSIC

Indian Ranch in Webster, MA.

The collective draws inspiration from the National Independent Venue Association.

The recently launched SAVEMAStages is a collective of venue owners, music industry professionals, and music fans organizing to make sure that adequate funding reaches independent Massachusetts venues. Many of these spaces are at risk of permanent closure because of economic fallout from the coronavirus. Co-founders JJ Gonson of ONCE Somerville and Sam Epstein of The Jungle Music Club created the grassroots group during a time when many independent music venues have had to shutter because of the pandemic.

“These venues, which were the first businesses to close at the beginning of the pandemic and will be among the last to re-open, are pillars of their communities,” reads a press release. “Their cultural significance and local influence cannot be understated; live music promotes an environment of healing and emotional release for its listeners and ensures financial stability for performers.”

The Shuttered Venue Operators (SVO) Grant program, also known as the Save Our Stages Act, was signed into law on December 27, 2020. These grants will make roughly $15 billion available to shuttered venues, but there is still much uplifting and assisting to be done, according to the press lease. SAVEMAStages will follow in the footsteps of the National Independent Venue Association. Members include Club Passim, The Boch Center, Huntington Theatre Company, and Dorchester Art Project.

Dorchester Art Project.
Electric Haze.
Academy of Music Theatre.
The Center for Arts at the Armory in Somerville.
Lowell Summer Music Series.

Shira Laucharoen is a reporter based in Boston. She currently writes for Sampan newspaper, The Somerville Times, and Scout Magazine.

More from author

Filed Under: A+E, MUSIC Tagged With: , ,

WHAT’S NEW

DOES THE FORMER BPD COMMISSIONER EVEN LIVE IN BOSTON?

DOES THE FORMER BPD COMMISSIONER EVEN LIVE IN BOSTON?

DESPITE EFFECTIVE SHORT-TERM MEASURES, LONG-TERM HOMELESSNESS PERSISTS IN MASS

DESPITE EFFECTIVE SHORT-TERM MEASURES, LONG-TERM HOMELESSNESS PERSISTS IN MASS

DEAR GLOBE READERS LAUNCHES AS PUBLIC INFORMATION CAMPAIGN

DEAR GLOBE READERS LAUNCHES AS PUBLIC INFORMATION CAMPAIGN

SOULDIER STORY: JOEL MASSICOT ON MIXING MARTIAL ARTS, DANCE, AND MILITARY INFLUENCES

SOULDIER STORY: JOEL MASSICOT ON MIXING MARTIAL ARTS, DANCE, AND MILITARY INFLUENCES

THE END OF THE WORLD IN AN AIRBNB

THE END OF THE WORLD IN AN AIRBNB

MEETING THREATS WITH HOPE AND COURAGE

MEETING THREATS WITH HOPE AND COURAGE