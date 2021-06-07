SCOPE APPAREL OPENS BRICK AND MORTAR STORE IN JAMAICA PLAIN

“Over a year of tremendous loss and human suffering we, like so many others, also found hope and resilience and opportunity to rebuild.”

Whether in the realm of activism, where members of their team have hosted shows that shed light on issues including police violence, or on the fashion front, or as the brains behind unique boutique gallery events, Scope Apparel has been a leader and organizing organism on the Boston arts scene for years.

And as of this past weekend, they have a public-facing storefront headquarters on Centre Street in JP to showcase everything they have to offer, from clothing to collaborations.

“Scope Apparel, a Boston-born fashion brand founded 11 years ago is proud to announce we are taking the next step in our journey and opening our first brick and mortar store in the heart of Jamaica Plain,” the owners wrote in a release. “We want to thank all of the local shops, brands, businesses, venues, promoters, community organizers and space makers who have welcomed us and our community over the years—we would not be here without the love and support we have received. We also would like to thank all of our patrons and supporters who have kept us going and growing.”

As far as Scope has come in the past decade, this latest move was hardly inevitable.

“When the COVID-19 Global Pandemic struck, we like everyone else found our world up-ended and our usual places of business all shut down with no certainty of return,” they added. “Over a year of tremendous loss and human suffering we, like so many others, also found hope and resilience and opportunity to rebuild in a more just, equitable and sustainable way embedded in this fundamental challenge our world faces.”

Now that they are up and running in JP, with successful opening weekend in-store performances behind them, the Scope crew hopes to become more than just a clothing store.

“Love exists everywhere but it flourishes where it is nurtured. We have received so much love and support over the years and in opening our own space, we want to show that love back and welcome the artists, creatives, entrepreneurs, movers and shakers who have given so much for this city and scene to flourish. We are building another hub for this community that is far too often denied spaces we control, with the hopes that others will be able to leverage it to grow their craft and represent the artistic and entrepreneurial genius of our city.”

