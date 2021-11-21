SEEING GREEN: CANNABIS DEALS & EVENTS ALL WEEK IN MASS

Dig Bos

An updating roundup of discounts and happenings (the action starts before Green Friday)

Hey there, friends of DigBoston and Talking Joints Memo. We hope you are excited about Green Friday; we sure are, and so are a growing number of dispensaries.

Here’s a list of some of the upcoming deals and events on our radar. We’ll be adding to this compendium as the week goes on, so be sure to stay tuned.

WHO: Western Front (westernfrontus.com)

  • WHAT: Green Wednesday Jam

  • WHEN: Nov. 24, 6pm

  • WHERE: 121 Webster Ave., Chelsea

  • WHY: “Vibes by Leo Alarcon, gift bag launch, live poetry, and open mic.” Ed. note: If you haven’t been to Western Front yet, check it out. They have an awesome party room for this stuff next to the dispensary.”

WHO: Fine Fettle (finefettle.com)

  • WHAT: Fettle Fest

  • WHEN: Nov. 22 – Nov. 24, 10am – 8pm

  • WHERE: 116 Newburyport Turnpike, Rowley

  • WHY: “There will be local vendors, snacks, artists, and plenty of opportunities for free swag. It’s a celebration for the customer because we are thankful for them!”

WHO: Mayflower Boston (mayflowermedicinals.com/boston)

  • WHAT: Deals galore

  • WHEN: Nov. 24

  • WHERE: 230 Harvard Ave., Boston

  • WHY: “First 20 patients get Swag Bag. Buy 3 Get 4th for $1 Storewide (Mix & Match – Equal or lesser value, Cannot be combined with other deals)”

WHO: Sanctuary (sanctuarymed.com)

  • WHAT: Deals galore 

  • WHERE: 1351 Beacon St., Brookline

  • WHEN: Nov. 24 & Nov. 26

  • WHY: “Two, One Gram Crumbles $75 (any strain). Dab Tab 10pk $20 & Dab Tab 20pk $40 (any strain). One 1/8th of Honey Comb Crunch, Banana Bread, or Zmints Flower for $35.”

WHO: Pure Oasis (mypureoasis.com)

  • WHAT: Deals galore 

  • WHERE: 430 Blue Hill Ave., Boston 

  • WHEN: Nov. 24

  • WHY: “Accessories on sale for 20% off the entire week. Items on sale will include all accessories such as: all vape batteries (including Pax), grinders, lighters, rolling papers, glassware, rolling trays, atomizers and much more.”

WHO: Happy Valley (happyvalley.org/locations/boston-dispensary)

  • WHAT: Deals galore 

  • WHERE: 220 William F McClellan Hwy, Boston

  • WHEN: Nov. 24. “10AM – 12PM: Espresso Dave’s will be serving FREE Coffee! 4PM – 7PM: Music by DJ Joe (I need to get the full details from Gilly). 5PM – 7PM: Roxy’s Grilled Cheese Truck will be on site with FREE food!”

  • WHY: Almost the entire menu on sale for the day!!!

