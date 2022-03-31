SENATORS ED MARKEY AND ELIZABETH WARREN CALL FOR STUDENT PROTECTION AGAINST SURVEILLANCE

Investigation finds that edtech surveillance platforms need “urgent federal action” to safeguard students

On March 30, Senators Ed Markey and Elizabeth Warren released findings from an October 2021 investigation they had opened into four educational technology companies, Gaggle.net, Bark Technologies, GoGuardian, and Securly Inc., with an interest in understanding “their use of artificial intelligence (AI) and algorithmic systems to monitor students’ online activity,” according to a media release. The leaders were hoping to uncover whether the products were “surveilling students inappropriately compounding racial disparities in school discipline, and draining resources from more effective student supports.” Having developed a 14 page report, the senators reached the following conclusions: