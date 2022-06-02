Shea Justice’s ‘History is No Mystery’ at the Fountain Street Gallery

Show running until June 26; Art Walk, June 3; Artist’s Talk, June 17

The Fountain Street Gallery is currently exhibiting Shea Justice’s “History is No Mystery.” According to a press release, “In this solo exhibition, Justice explores U.S. laws and customs and traces their impact on African Americans from their inception to this day. His work features portraits of figures that have shaped history, as well individuals affected by or consciously omitted from mainstream accounts of historical events. Using watercolor and collage, Justice applies images and text to replicas of historical documents such as the U.S. Constitution. In juxtaposing these elements, he explores the motives and meaning behind the words that have shaped policies in America—and presents the past as prologue to our current times.

“Justice is an artist and teacher who uses watercolor and collage to document these times. He holds a BFA from Boston University (1993) and an MFA from Lesley Art + Design (2012). He currently teaches courses in drawing and painting at Lincoln Sudbury Regional High School. His work has been shown at Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum, Gallery 13, Spoke Gallery, and deCordova Sculpture Park and Museum. He is a member of AAMARP (African American Master Artist Residency Program) at Northeastern University. One day Justice hopes to share his work with a larger audience at the Smithsonian National Museum of African American History and Culture.

History is No Mystery

Shea Justice

June 1–June 26, 2022

SoWa First Friday Art Walk: June 3 | 5–8 pm

Artist Talk: Sunday, June 19 | 2–4 pm

Fountain Street Gallery, 460C Harrison Ave. #2, Boston, MA 02118

www.fsfaboston.com