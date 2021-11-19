Dig Bos

SING OUT STRONG: INCARCERATED VOICES

The concert features songs drawn from the stories of incarcerated people

Activist opera group White Snake Projects has put together a free, virtual concert that highlights the experiences of people who are currently imprisoned. The event is called “Sing Out Strong: Incarcerated Voices.” It will showcase ten songs based on texts collected, which have been set to music by diverse composers. Singers who will be performing include Sarah Rogers, soprano, Jose Heredia, tenor, and Brandon Bell, baritone. Musicians include Nathan Ben-Yehuda, pianist, and Ezgi Karakus, cello.

“We’ve collected stories from writers experiencing incarceration about their experiences exiled from families, friends and community,” reads White Snake Projects’ site. “We’ve heard about what they do, how they’ve been coping, their hopes, their fears, their families and their despair – anything they’re moved to write about. We come away awed by their essential brilliance as they find new ways of dreaming, of communing, of living, of transcending.”

The lyrics to the songs can be viewed here.

To get tickets, visit this link.

