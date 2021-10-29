SORRY BUT AN ORCHESTRAL RENDITION OF DR. DRE: 2001 ISN’T COMING TO BOSTON NEXT MONTH

Somehow, this clearly bullshit event is a repeat.

If you’re Facebook friends with one or more of the 6,000-plus people who have shown interest in an alleged Nov. 13 event billed as An Orchestral Rendition of Dr. Dre: 2001, then we have some disappointing news for your social media circle. It appears to be a fake, so we hope you didn’t buy tickets from any of the scoundrels taking money from hip-hop fans for the past month.

There does appear to be an actual company called No Strings Attached Events that performs said orchestral rendition, but their shows are in Europe, not the US. (Also, the real thing is called an “Orchestral Rendition,” but the bad facsimile says “Orchestral Interpretation” in some places.)

Somehow, this clearly bullshit event is a repeat. The same scammers had it posted in 2019, and apparently again in 2020. It’s similar to the fake Boston Cannabis Festival we flagged back in April, though in this case people are likely getting their money taken. It’s unclear who set up the initial snake pit, but regardless of the intent, the event page has since become a magnet for crooks slinging fake tickets.

Regarding Facebook’s culpability, needless to say this is one of countless examples of how their algorithms won’t protect you. How is it even possible that something like this could go on for years? With the thieves retaining easy access to thousands of interested fans aka targets? Of course this all speaks to the absurdity of this week’s rebranding.

As for the people getting suckered, while we hate to see that, perhaps it’s time to think about the shows that actually are happening in Boston this coming month. Are you as excited about local hip-hop as you are about the prospect of classical musicians from Europe mimicking Dre beats from two decades ago? Maybe that’s something to think about.

And if it’s contemporary classical you’re looking for, we also have something around here called the Boston Pops. Perhaps you’ve heard of it.