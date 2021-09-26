SPEAK OUT WITH EAST BOSTON FAMILIES FIGHTING EVICTION

Send ZBA comments in opposition to 168 Gove Street building proposal

Rally Tuesday 12pm: 168 Gove tenant association resist ZBA’s 4th vote to reject a luxury plan to redevelop their homes

Families at the 168 Gove St tenant association are organizing together to stay in their homes despite plans to convert property into luxury housing they can’t afford. The Zoning Board of Appeals, ZBA, vote goes up for the 4th time Tuesday. Come out to the Solidarity Stand Out this Tuesday. Click the FB event link here to RSVP and send in your comments of opposition to REJECT the project.

WHEN: Tuesday, September 28th, 12pm – 1pm

WHERE: 168 Gove St., East Boston, MA 02128

Read more at City Life/Vida Urbana: http://www.clvu.org/