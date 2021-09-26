Dig Bos

The Dig - Boston's Only Newspaper

SPEAK OUT WITH EAST BOSTON FAMILIES FIGHTING EVICTION

Written by Filed Under: News, News to Us, NEWS+OPINIONS

Send ZBA comments in opposition to 168 Gove Street building proposal

Rally Tuesday 12pm: 168 Gove tenant association resist ZBA’s 4th vote to reject a luxury plan to redevelop their homes

Families at the 168 Gove St tenant association are organizing together to stay in their homes despite plans to convert property into luxury housing they can’t afford. The Zoning Board of Appeals, ZBA, vote goes up for the 4th time Tuesday. Come out to the Solidarity Stand Out this Tuesday. Click the FB event link here to RSVP and send in your comments of opposition to REJECT the project.

WHEN: Tuesday, September 28th, 12pm – 1pm

WHERE: 168 Gove St., East Boston, MA 02128

Read more at City Life/Vida Urbana: http://www.clvu.org/

Shira Laucharoen is a reporter based in Boston. She currently serves as the assistant director of the Boston Institute for Nonprofit Journalism. In the past she has written for Sampan newspaper, The Somerville Times, Scout Magazine, Boston Magazine, and WBUR.

More from author

Filed Under: News, News to Us, NEWS+OPINIONS Tagged With: , , ,

WHAT’S NEW

SPEAK OUT WITH EAST BOSTON FAMILIES FIGHTING EVICTION

SPEAK OUT WITH EAST BOSTON FAMILIES FIGHTING EVICTION

FLYER FROM HOUSING COALITION IS MISINFORMATION ABOUT THREE BILLS TO SUPPORT TENANTS, STATE REP SAYS

FLYER FROM HOUSING COALITION IS MISINFORMATION ABOUT THREE BILLS TO SUPPORT TENANTS, STATE REP SAYS

NEW REPORT SHOWS WHO BORE BRUNT OF COVID EVICTION CRISIS IN BOSTON

NEW REPORT SHOWS WHO BORE BRUNT OF COVID EVICTION CRISIS IN BOSTON

HOLLYWOOD COMES TO QUINCY. THIS TIME, THE CREW IS HERE TO STAY.

HOLLYWOOD COMES TO QUINCY. THIS TIME, THE CREW IS HERE TO STAY.

GUEST OPINION: AN OPEN LETTER TO THE FINAL CANDIDATES FOR MAYOR

GUEST OPINION: AN OPEN LETTER TO THE FINAL CANDIDATES FOR MAYOR

POLITICS AS USUAL WITH MINOR CHANGES

POLITICS AS USUAL WITH MINOR CHANGES