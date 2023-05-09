Starlight Square In Cambridge To Return For 4th Season

“Once a space for cars. Now a place for people.”

As recently as March, things weren’t looking good for Starlight Square, the awesome multi-use music-and-shopping space that the Central Square Business Improvement District fashions out of parking lots behind Mass Ave in the nice weather (and during cold times during the pandemic as well). As Cambridge Day reported, moves by the city’s Zoning Board of Appeal put the structure in jeopardy.

But by April, the story had changed—for the better. With the Day reporting, “Starlight Square progresses along one path toward another season of open-air events.”

“Since the very height of the pandemic, Starlight has been a safe and cost-free home for many parts of daily life in Central Square,” Michael Monestime, president of the Central Square BID, told the local outlet. He added, “We host and expanded the farmer’s market, offer free cultural programming for all, created an economic development initiative, created a public space in the heart of the city and reflected the square’s values through public art.”

And now, it’s official—Starlight Square will ride again under the tagline: “Once a space for cars. Now a place for people.”

We look forward to seeing their full announcement, but for now we know that their reopening party is scheduled for June 6, from noon to 2pm. You can reserve a spot for free here.