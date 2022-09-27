Still More Oktoberfest To Go In Greater Boston

“Live German music, keg tapping ceremony, traditional food and beer!”

As our dear old friends at Olde Magouns in Somerville reminded us, there’s still more Oktoberfest fun on the way, at their places of business and others.

Since we know that lots of you already ran through the dozen-plus beer events we pointed to earlier this month, we figured you had some beer-drinking left in you.

If you’re a bar, event space, or brewery that still has an Oktoberfest event that somehow missed our radar, please be sure to email over the info to editorial@digboston.com.

9/30 – 10/2

Jack’s Abby Oktoberfest

“We’re bringing a little bit of Munich to Framingham with a three-day celebration of what we do best: German food and German beer, plus live oompah music, steinholding, and keg tossing!”

10/1

Turtle Swamp Brewing

“Join us for this celebration of beer! We’ll be bringing in the Fest with Happy Place Festbier…or your favorite TSB Brew.”

10/1 & 10/8

Olde Magouns Saloon (Somerville)

“Live German music, keg tapping ceremony, traditional food and beer!”

10/1

Aeronaut

“Don your lederhosen and join us at Aeronaut Allston on Saturday, October 1st from 1-9pm for our annual AERONAUT OKTOBERFEST!”

10/15

Blackmoor Bar + Kitchen (Charlestown) "Music from TubaFrau and the Bavarian Brothers, keg tapping ceremony, traditional food and beer!"

10/22

LongCross Bar + Kitchen (Medford)

“Live German music with TubaFrau and the Bavarian Brothers, keg tapping ceremony, traditional food and beer!”