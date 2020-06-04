“STOP RACISM, NOT MY HEART.” THE SIGNS OF WEDNESDAY’S RALLY AGAINST POLICE VIOLENCE.

There are innumerable stories in every movement, even in every protest. While covering the ongoing rallies and vigils around Mass, we’re also keeping an eye on several larger issues related to the killing of George Floyd by Minneapolis cop Derek Chauvin. Specifically, we are continuing our reporting on law enforcement accountability and prison reform, among other topics.

In the meantime, we will continue showing readers what is happening on the ground, which seems especially important during a pandemic, when many people are stuck at home and unable to follow marches in person.

To chronicle these major events in the most accurate way possible, we are publishing images, reported dispatches, and media in other forms including streaming video. In this piece, photographer Derek Kouyoumjian tells the story of Wednesday’s Boston Common rally through placards and signs. Some are ornate; many are direct; damn near all are pure poetic justice. -Chris Faraone, Editor-in-Chief

This article was produced in collaboration with the Boston Institute for Nonprofit Journalism.