"STOP RACISM, NOT MY HEART." THE SIGNS OF WEDNESDAY'S RALLY AGAINST POLICE VIOLENCE.

Black Lives Matter protest George Floyd Boston

There are innumerable stories in every movement, even in every protest. While covering the ongoing rallies and vigils around Mass, we’re also keeping an eye on several larger issues related to the killing of George Floyd by Minneapolis cop Derek Chauvin. Specifically, we are continuing our reporting on law enforcement accountability and prison reform, among other topics.

In the meantime, we will continue showing readers what is happening on the ground, which seems especially important during a pandemic, when many people are stuck at home and unable to follow marches in person.

To chronicle these major events in the most accurate way possible, we are publishing images, reported dispatches, and media in other forms including streaming video. In this piece, photographer Derek Kouyoumjian tells the story of Wednesday’s Boston Common rally through placards and signs. Some are ornate; many are direct; damn near all are pure poetic justice. -Chris Faraone, Editor-in-Chief

Black Lives Matter protest George Floyd Boston Black Lives Matter protest George Floyd Boston Black Lives Matter protest George Floyd Boston Black Lives Matter protest George Floyd Boston Black Lives Matter protest George Floyd Boston Black Lives Matter protest George Floyd Boston Black Lives Matter protest George Floyd Boston Black Lives Matter protest George Floyd Boston Black Lives Matter protest George Floyd Boston Black Lives Matter protest George Floyd Boston Black Lives Matter protest George Floyd Boston Black Lives Matter protest George Floyd Boston Black Lives Matter protest George Floyd Boston Black Lives Matter protest George Floyd Boston Black Lives Matter protest George Floyd Boston Black Lives Matter protest George Floyd Boston

This article was produced in collaboration with the Boston Institute for Nonprofit Journalism.

A native of Dorchester living in Somerville, Derek Kouyoumjian is one of the most active and creatively agile photographers in Greater Boston. Having shot everything from breaking news, to portraits, to food and nightlife for publications including the Boston Phoenix, Boston Business Journal, Boston Magazine, and the Boston Metro, for which he regularly snaps cover photos, Derek’s versatile eye is complemented by his immense knowledge of the cityscapes and people of Mass. He also shoots abroad, including recent trips to the United Arab Emirates and Cuba, and has worked with private clients including the Gardner Museum and Huntington Theatre Company.

