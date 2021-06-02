STUFF WE’RE DOING THESE NEXT FEW WEEKS. IT’S NOT JUST VIRTUAL ANYMORE!

From live music to open studios, let’s go do all the things

THU 6.3

fiddle feat

Mari Black and Cory Pesaturo “Unscripted”

“World champion fiddler Mari Black and world champion accordion player Cory Pesaturo are teaming up to present “Unscripted: Improvised Music from Around the World,” a concert to raise money for New England musicians in need. Known for their individual musical versatility and vivaciousness, Mari and Cory hold over 10 World and National championship titles between them. Now the pair will take fans on a musical voyage around the world at Starlight Square in Cambridge, joined by special guest 17-year-old trumpet phenom Cameron Shave.

[Starlight Square, 84 Bishop Allen Dr., Cambridge. free/all ages/7pm. Complimentary tickets: nemrf.org/starlight]

FRI 6.4

fantastic roadshow

Whiskey Treaty Roadshow @ City Winery

“A collaborative band that brings together five Massachusetts singer-songwriters in the vein of Americana, Rock and Roots-Folk Music, their 2020 album, Band Together, featured folk legend Arlo Guthrie, Pat Sansone (Wilco) and Steve Gorman (The Black Crowes).In January 2021, at the height of the global pandemic, the Whiskey Treaty Roadshow came together in an empty concert venue: The Stationery Factory (Dalton, MA), with two film and audio crews for Recovered. 2021 promises to continue the band’s momentum as they work on their follow-up album to prepare to get back to playing live crowds at venues and festivals across the country.”

[City Winery, 80 Beverly St. at One Canal., Boston. 9pm/21+/$20-$25. Citywinery.com]

SAT 6.5

over to dover

OUT on the Farm

“A series of programs and events dedicated to celebrating Pride Month throughout June. The series will host a dynamic line-up of inclusive, exciting, and educational farm gatherings where guests of all identities are welcome and celebrated. ‘We are so excited to welcome the LGBTQ+ community and allies to Powisset Farm. There’s no better place to celebrate Pride Month with friends, family and loved ones,’ said Michaela Hughes, Trustees Engagement Manager-Charles River Valley. To kick off the series, Powisset’s first Farm Dinner of the season will take place on Saturday and feature hand crafted, farm fresh food by Chef Thi accompanied by local craft beer, wine, and a signature Pride cocktail. Music by Ethan Robbins will entertain guests as they take in the scenic farm setting and iconic sunset. Adult and children’s tickets are available for purchase.”

[Powisset Farm, Dover. 6-8pm on Saturday, various other dates and times throughout June. bit.ly/Powissetfarmpride]

WED 6.9

jp in the city

¡Hola Papi!: John Paul Brammer with Meredith Goldstein

“From popular LGBTQ advice columnist and writer John Paul Brammer comes a hilarious, heartwarming memoir-in-essays chronicling his journey growing up as a queer, mixed-race kid in America’s heartland to becoming the “Chicano Carrie Bradshaw” of his generation. JP will be joined in conversation with Meredith Goldstein, author and advice columnist for The Boston Globe to discuss his forthcoming memoir, ¡Hola Papi!, In ¡Hola Papi!, JP shares his story of growing up biracial and in the closet against the backdrop of America’s heartland, while attempting to answer some of life’s toughest questions. With wit and wisdom in equal measure, ¡Hola Papi! is for anyone—gay, straight, and everything in between—who has ever taken stock of their unique place in the world, offering considered advice, intelligent discourse, and fits of laughter along the way.”

[Ticketed Virtual Event via Brookline Booksmith. 7pm/$36. newmediatouring.com/artist/jp-brammer]

THU 6.10

light fare

Braking for Beauty

“The Guild of Boston Artists is proud to present an exhibition featuring the work of Guild artist Mark Shasha. The show’s 30 painted landscapes depict fleeting experiences that leave strong impressions: beauty that demands attention. As many of us return to the world of seeing artwork in person, Mark Shasha fills our senses with color, light, and texture, rendering nature in an ethereal fashion. Exploring the compelling power of surrendering the eye to beauty, the artist highlights not only the environment itself, but the way the viewer engages with the sublime. As Shasha writes: “These moments and their stories are fleeting and I am driven to paint them in an effort to record something important; to seize the moment, to not let it pass unnoticed and to catch something not just of what it looked like but what it felt like as well.”

[The Guild of Boston Artists, 162 Newbury St., Boston. Tuesday – Saturday 10:30am-5:30pm. free/all ages. guildofbostonartists.org]

SAT 6.12

divinyl

Record Store Day

“Be sure to visit your local shop, no matter where you are. If you’re in JP, here’s what Tres Gatos has on tap: “We will be featuring one of Boston’s most comprehensive Record Store Day selections, including hundreds of rare and special releases. The sale will be taking place on our Roseway Street Patio as well as the whole Tres Gatos space. We will have free coffee for all, a grab bag of cool freebies from the folks at RSD while supplies last, and an incredible selection of used and new vinyl and books, in addition to all the RSD releases.”

[Record stores everywhere. recordstoreday.com]

SUN 6.13

park jam

Rakish, A Live Concert in the Park Presented by Brookline Music School

“Brookline Music School presents a concert in the park featuring BMS violin faculty member and world-class fiddler Maura Shawn Scanlin, and folk guitarist Conor Hearn. Boston-based duo Rakish explores tunes and songs from Irish and American folk traditions in a way that reflects their love for chamber and improvised music. The name of their duo, “Rakish,” suggests something strikingly unconventional in appearance, and they knowingly embrace this meaning in their music, drawing on music they grew up with, and performing it with their own slant.”

[Larz Anderson Park, Goddard Ave & Newton St., Brookline. free/all ages/3pm. bmsmusic.org/FAS]

SAT 6.26

wmos def

West Medford Open Studios (WMOS)

“A free arts event that lets you see the artists in our midst, celebrating the creativity and skill that many of us take for granted in our city. Now celebrating our 21st year, WMOS showcases the talents of over 50 visual artists from Medford and surrounding communities. Come see paintings, sculpture, pottery, photographs, woodwork, drawings, fabric arts, blown glass, and jewelry— and meet the artists who create them. This year WMOS will feature a lively lineup of music performances that will play throughout the day in the outdoor space located behind the West Medford Community Center. There will also be a performance area for participating writers who will be doing live readings of original work.

[Dugger Park, Mystic River Road, West Medford. free/all ages/11am-6pm. wmos.org]