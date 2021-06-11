TASTE OF CAMBRIDGE & SOMERVILLE 2021: WHO, WHAT, WHERE, WHEN, HOW, AND WHY

“New approach will allow eligible participants to receive $100 for future restaurant visits while providing direct financial support to staff who have been impacted by the pandemic.”

We received some information about one of our favorite annual events, or rather two events—Taste of Somerville and Taste of Cambridge—and parsed it accordingly below for you, dear readers.

What a world—first, things start opening up, and now this.

Best of all, it’s a post-pandemic event that isn’t pretending that everything is all better. Not to be confused with that TOMS Shoes nonsense where you can make millions while helping people out, as it turns out, you can enjoy a night out in a way that gives back to your local community.

Details below …

WHAT

(Cambridge and Somerville, MA) – The Cambridge and Somerville Chambers of Commerce today announced that each community’s respective annual “Taste of” events will be reimagined this summer as a summertime ‘Dining Passport’ program.

WHEN

The initiative, which takes place between July 1st and August 15th, will direct 100 percent of passport proceeds to local restaurant workers and non-profit organizations.

Dining Dollar Vouchers will be valid Between September 1st and December 31st 2021. Anybody can obtain a Dining Passport by visiting the program website, which is located at www.cambridgechamber.org/cambridge-somerville-taste-2021.

WHO & WHERE

The initial list of participating restaurants features 25 establishments, including Craigie on Main, Hong Kong, and Puritan & Co in Cambridge along with Foundry on Elm, Saloon and The Independent in Somerville. Additional restaurants will be added throughout June. A complete list of participating establishments is available online at the Taste of 2021 webpage.

HOW

Participating restaurant goers who donate $30 will receive a Dining Passport. Patrons will then earn $100 in ‘Dining Dollars’ for future visits to participating establishments. Under terms of the program, patrons will bring their Dining Passports to participating restaurants in Cambridge and Somerville, where they will receive a stamp every time they spend at least $25 during a visit. Upon collecting four passport stamps, participants will receive four $25 vouchers for future use at participating restaurants.

“The passport program is a ‘win-win-win’ initiative that directly benefits restaurants, hospitality workers and local diners,” said David Maher, President and CEO of the Cambridge Chamber. “We are grateful for the opportunity to directly support restaurant workers in Cambridge and Somerville.”

“The Dining Passport program is exciting because it will help our local economies get back to work while providing relief for workers in the hard-hit hospitality sector,” said Stephen Mackey, President and CEO of the Somerville Chamber. “We are proud to offer this program to local diners.”

The program will allow patrons to submit completed Dining Passports via digitally (emailed image of the document with four stamps and a clearly visible Passport ID number) or via U.S. postal mail to the Cambridge Chamber of Commerce’s office in Kendall Square. All completed Dining Passports must be submitted by August 31, 2021 to receive the $100 in Dining Dollar Vouchers.

WHY

The Dining Passport program is funded by the “COVID Resilience & Recovery Urban Partnership,” a four-month pilot collaboration between the Cambridge and Somerville chambers. The Dining Passport program will leverage a portion of a $160,000 grant award from the Baker-Polito administration, which was awarded to buoy economic empowerment and revitalization in both cities.