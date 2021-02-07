Dig Bos

The Dig - Boston's Only Newspaper

CURRENT STREET EDITION

DIG 23.01 – 1/14/21

TEXT OF THE MA JOURNALISM COMMISSION LAW

Written by Filed Under: Uncategorized

Screenshot of the text of the MA journalism commission law
Screenshot of the text of the MA journalism commission law

MA HOUSE No. 5250
“An Act to encourage new development and usher in a recovering economy”
January 6, 2021

SECTION 93. (a) There is hereby established a special legislative commission, pursuant to section 2A of chapter 4 of the General Laws, to study journalism in underserved communities in the commonwealth. The commission shall: (i) conduct a comprehensive study relative to communities underserved by local journalism in the commonwealth; (ii) review all aspects of local journalism including, but not limited to, the adequacy of press coverage of cities and towns, ratio of residents to media outlets, print and digital business models for media outlets, the impact of social media on local news, strategies to improve local news access, public policy solutions to improve the sustainability of local press business models and private and nonprofit solutions, and identifying career pathways and existing or potential professional development opportunities for aspiring journalists in the commonwealth.

(b) The commission shall consist of the following 23 members: the chairs of the joint committee on community development and small business, who shall serve as co-chairs; 1 member of the house of representatives appointed by the speaker; 1 member of the senate appointed by the senate president; 1 member who shall be a professor at the Northeastern School of Journalism; 1 member who shall be a member of the Boston Association of Black Journalists; 1 member who shall be a member of the National Association of Hispanic Journalists; 1 member who shall be a member of the Asian American Journalists Association of New England; 1 of who shall be a representative from the Massachusetts Newspaper Publishers Association; 11 members to be appointed by the chairs: 2 of whom shall be representatives of public colleges or universities of the commonwealth with either a journalism or communications program, 1 of whom shall be a representative of a private college or university of the commonwealth with either a journalism or communications program, and 8 of whom shall be currently employed or freelance journalists, editors or producers from independent community news outlets from across the commonwealth; provided, that the appointees shall represent communities underserved by professional news organizations, rural communities, immigrants communities, working-class communities and communities of color; 3 members to be appointed by the governor who shall be representatives of journalism unions or associations; provided, that the appointees shall be selected from the following unions and associations: (i) the NewsGuild-Communication Workers of America, (ii) the Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists, (iii) the National Association of Broadcast Employees and Technicians-Communications Workers of America, (iv) the Association of Independents in Radio, (v) the Boston Chapter of the National Writers Union, (vi) the New England Newspaper and Press Association, or (vii) the New England Chapter of the Society of Professional Journalists. All appointments shall be made no later than 30 days following the effective date of this act.

(c) The commission shall hold public information sessions in order to promote the work of the commission and to solicit public comment pursuant to the work of the commission.

(d) The commission shall accept written and oral comment from the public beginning at the first meeting of the commission.

(e) The commission shall meet no less than 5 times to review, study and analyze existing literature, quantitative and qualitative data on the status of journalism in the commonwealth and review the oral and written public comments.

(f) No later than August 1, 2021, the commission shall submit its findings, along with recommendations for legislation, if any, to the clerks of the house of representatives and the senate and the joint committee of community development and small business.

(g) The special commission may make such interim reports as it considers appropriate.

Dig Staff means this article was a collaborative effort. Teamwork, as we like to call it.

More from author

Filed Under: Uncategorized

WHAT’S NEW

Laura Kiesel and Jordan Frias testify at the second journalism commission hearing, July 10, 2019. Photo courtesy of Sarah Betancourt.

GRASSROOTS ORGANIZING KEY TO PASSING JOURNALISM COMMISSION LAW

BOSTON TO INCREASE CAPACITY LIMITS STARTING MONDAY

BOSTON TO INCREASE CAPACITY LIMITS STARTING MONDAY

BOSTON LATIN ACADEMY GRADS FIGHT FOR REPRESENTATION IN ALUMNI GROUP

BOSTON LATIN ACADEMY GRADS FIGHT FOR REPRESENTATION IN ALUMNI GROUP

GUEST OPINION: GETTING RID OF WHITE SUPREMACY: A LONG-TERM PROJECT

GUEST OPINION: GETTING RID OF WHITE SUPREMACY: A LONG-TERM PROJECT

THE PUSH TO RESCUE LOCAL NEWS IN MALDEN

THE PUSH TO RESCUE LOCAL NEWS IN MALDEN

OPINION: GORMAN’S INAUGURATION POEM STILL HAS BLACK WOMEN TALKING

OPINION: GORMAN’S INAUGURATION POEM STILL HAS BLACK WOMEN TALKING