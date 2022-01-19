“THE ART OF BANKSY” COMES TO BOSTON

Photo by Kyle Flubacker

“The largest touring exhibit of Banksy artworks in the world” will be on display at Harvard

Running from Feb. 17 through April 3, “The Art of Banksy” will be making its temporary home at one of the Harvard Coop’s buildings, at 12 Palmer Street in Harvard Square. The show will feature over 100 works from around the globe. The artist Banksy’s identity is not known to the world but he is known as “an enigmatic artist and world-recognized political activist. His graffiti-influenced stencil technique, often combined with anti-establishment slogans, is immediately recognizable and never fails to generate immediate attention. Banksy’s works are seen on city walls, bridges and streets throughout the world, but The Art of Banksy offers a rare chance to see a multitude of works up close in one location.” The show is not curated in partnership with the artist, but the works come from private collections.

“This is a one-of-a-kind exhibition. You will never again have the opportunity to see this many of Banksy’s works in one place. Once the exhibition is over, the artwork will be returned to art collectors around the world, and the chances that they will be displayed together again in the future are extremely slim,” said Corey Ross, president and CEO of Starvox Exhibits, which is presenting the exhibit alongside GTP Exhibitions, the producers of The Art of Banksy Boston.

Tickets for the exhibition are on sale now at banksyexhibit.com. Ticket prices start at $39.99 ($29.99 for children 16 or younger), with timed, flexible and VIP ticket options available.