‘THE BLUEST EYE’ IN CONVERSATION

The Huntington Theatre Company invites guests to explore issues of racism and oppression

Prior to the opening of The Huntington Theatre Company’s production of “The Bluest Eye,” the group will be holding “a unique communal story-telling experience” virtually. On Jan. 6, at 7 p.m., guests are invited to engage with stage director Awoye Timpo, navigating topics of “racism, Black beauty, and internalized oppression through the lens of Toni Morrison’s (author of Beloved, and recipient of the Nobel & Pulitzer prize in Literature) groundbreaking novel, and Lydia Diamond’s (Stick Fly, Smart People ) theatrical adaptation of The Bluest Eye.” The event is free and will create a space online for “provocation, remembrance, and healing.” It was originally intended to be held in person at The Guild Sanctuary in Dorchester.

“‘The Bluest Eye’ tells the story of Pecola, a young Black girl who believes the world would be wonderful if she could have blue eyes,” reads a statement about the event. “Enthralling, gorgeously written, and incredibly emotional, ‘The Bluest Eye’ is an American touchstone.”

The actual production of “The Bluest Eye” will be running from Jan. 28 through March 13. To attend the virtual conversation, please click here.