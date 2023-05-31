The Details: Red Bull Cliff Diving Returns To Boston Seaport

“World’s best cliff divers to dive up to 90 feet off of Institute of Contemporary Art at the international tour’s only North American stop”

We were there when they did it back in the day, and then again when Red Bull brought back their grand event last year. And we’ll be there again for the “highly-anticipated 2023 Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series season opener” “set to kick off on June 3rd at the Institute of Contemporary Art.”

Once again, “the renowned global cliff diving competition is open to the public free of charge,” and “spectators are encouraged to arrive early, at 10 am when gates open, to secure the best outdoor viewing experience possible as space is limited for the competition, which officially gets underway at noon.”

“It’s going to be incredible to be back in Boston,” Red Bull athlete Ellie Smart said. “Last year, the spectators came out and made the entire experience electric for us. We are hoping to see the same thing this year.”

More from team Red Bull below:

Returning to defend their 2022 Boston event wins, Molly Carlson of Canada and Aidan Heslop of Great Britain will be back in the lineup for the 2023 Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series. Alongside them, 2022 overall Series Champion Rhiannan Iffland of Australia, and Gary Hunt of France will also make their way back to the competition in an attempt to secure another series title. Hot on their heels will be a crop of young and talented athletes hoping to dethrone the champs, including returning American diver Smart, as well as new American permanent divers Meili Carpenter and James Lichtenstein.

At each stop of the 2023 Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series, 12 women and 12 men compete to earn maximum championship points in their quest for the glorious King Kahekili Trophy. There will be 8 female and 8 male permanent divers and 4 wildcards for each division, totaling 24 divers vying for the title.

The platforms for the men are 27m (88.5ft) high and 21m (69ft) high for the women, with divers entering the water at speeds in excess of 50mph. The performance of each dive is evaluated by a panel of judges, taking into account the divers’ acrobatic skills and artistic expression in the ultimate display of focus and skill. From remote places to urban locations, oceans, rivers, calm and wild waters, the uniqueness of each diving site adds to the magic of these unparalleled sporting competitions watched by thousands of spectators on site or on screen. Seven stops between June and November will define the overall champions in the 14th season of the Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series.

New for 2023, each diver is required to perform a minimum of four different takeoff directions (out of five) per stop, highlighting more diversity of the dives and rewarding more well-rounded athletes. In addition, a Best Dive Award has been added at each stop presented to the athlete with the highest judges score, with the winner receiving an additional 10 points towards the final standings of the World Series. 2023 also sees the addition of three new stops to the World Series (Auckland, New Zealand; Takachiho, Japan; and Stockholm, Sweden) as well as three new athletes in the permanent lineup (Meili Carpenter, James Lichtenstein, and Miguel Garcia).

More information and tickets here