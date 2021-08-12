THE FIRST BOSTON MAYORAL FORUM FOR WOMEN OF COLOR CANDIDATES

“Where We Stand” will highlight the women of color mayoral candidates and their visions for a just Boston

WHO: Speakers include: Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley, City of Boston Fair Housing Commissioner Beya Jimenez (forum moderator), Acting Mayor of Boston Kim Janey, Boston City Councilors: Andrea Campbell, Annissa Essaibi George, and Michelle Wu.

WHAT: A virtual candidate forum organized by We, Ceremony, a digital platform dedicated to the stories and experiences of women of color, that will highlight the women of color mayoral candidates and their visions for a just City of Boston.

WHERE: On Zoom.

WHEN: 6:30pm to 8:00pm on Wednesday, August 18, 2021

On August 18th, Boston residents, elected officials, and local organizations are uniting to participate in the first and only Boston mayoral forum for women of color, “Where We Stand.”

People of color make up 60.4% of the City of Boston’s population. However, according to We, Ceremony, communities of color have been left behind and excluded from upward mobility, due to racist attitudes. Women of color have been subject to for far too long “the damaging effects of the erasure of their identities, despite the contributions they make to ensure the growth, health, and safety of our city.”

“We have witnessed firsthand how Covid-19 has continued to exacerbate the many systemic issues women and trans women of color endure,” said Beya Jimenez, moderator and co-host for the forum, in a press release. “It’s vital that our next mayor will humanize our experiences, and center our communities of color. The urgency of this moment must be met by our next mayor.”