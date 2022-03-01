THE POURMEN GEAR UP FOR BUSY MARCH LEADING UP TO ST. PATRICK’S SHOWS

“This has become a tradition for us and we always have a great turnout of folks who are getting primed for the Dropkick Murphys show.”

The Pourmen are already gearing up for St. Patrick’s Day.

The New Bedford-based band blends diverse Celtic, Folk and Punk Rock influences, and their St. Paddy’s Day Onslaught series of 10 shows starts on March 4 at Cape Cod Beer in Hyannis and ends March 18 at Lansdowne Pub in Boston.

“Our goal was always to play celtic/punk/folk influenced tunes (originals and cover songs) that also include themes related to our home town of New Bedford, Massachusetts,” band founder and only original member Rick Bennett told the Dig.

The Pourmen have had many line up changes since they made their live debut on St. Patrick’s Day in 2013. Their current crew consists of Dan Hoffman on drums, Amy Bedard and Hank Poitras on fiddle, John Curtin on tin whistle and mandolin, Kris Motta on bass, Noah Whiteside on guitar, and Bennett playing tenor banjo plus mandolin and guitar as well.

“I am the ‘founding father’ of The Pourmen and only remaining member of the original lineup,” Bennet said. “Over the past nine years, members have either moved out of the area, pursued other musical endeavors, or just retired from the band for various reasons.”

This time out, the Pourmen have shows scheduled on Lansdowne a few days apart, all in hopes of getting people excited for the holiday and properly pregamed for the Dropkick Murphys House of Blues show. They’ll be at Bill’s Bar on Monday, March 14 with Brave the Sea, a nautical Celtic punk band from Ohio, and Pint Killers, a Boston street-punk band that’s coming off of a two-year hiatus. Their run of shows then ends on Friday, March 18 at Lansdowne Pub, which is their annual Dropkick Murphys pre-show. They will be playing from 4 to 7pm prior to the big kickoff next door.

“This has become a tradition for us and we always have a great turnout of folks who are getting primed,” Bennett said.

In addition to a month of shows, the Pourmen will also put out St. Paddy’s Double Shot, a two-song digital release featuring a cover and an original song available for digital download in early March. It’s their third double-shot release and first since 2020.

Following those tall orders, the Pourmen will use the end of March and early April to recover from the onslaught. After that, they plan to record a full-length album for a 2023 release celebrating their 10-year anniversary. They also have a few summer shows scheduled before they gear up for their 1/2 Way to St. Paddy’s run of shows in September.