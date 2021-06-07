THE RETURN OF AMERICAN REPERTORY THEATER

Yes, A.R.T. is back, with actual live, in-person programming starting in August

We’re with you, totally thrilled about the return of live theater to Boston, Cambridge, and elsewhere in New England. You can count on us for countless previews and reviews in the coming months, but for now just a quick word from our friends at A.R.T. …

Cambridge, MA—American Repertory Theater (A.R.T.) at Harvard University, under the leadership of Terrie and Bradley Bloom Artistic Director Diane Paulus and Executive Producer Diane Borger, celebrates the return of live, in-person theater with a free outdoor experience for all at the Arnold Arboretum of Harvard University beginning in August 2021; dance, music, and theater events at the reopened Loeb Drama Center in Harvard Square, Cambridge beginning September; and the return of A.R.T. productions on Broadway and beyond this fall.

The theater will continue to offer digital programming and live-streams for audiences to enjoy from anywhere in the world. Additional information about A.R.T.’s OBERON programming, pop-up performances, and learning and engagement opportunities will be announced at a later date.

“It has been a long time since we were all together in a theater, and we need this now more than ever—artists and audiences alike,” says Terrie and Bradley Bloom Artistic Director Diane Paulus. “We have spent the last year in deep learning and reflection at the A.R.T., and we are excited to share our 2021/22 programming, which welcomes audiences back in person and reflects our core values, from centering anti-racism to embracing regenerative practice that promotes the health of our planet, our organization, and each other.”

Subscription packages beginning at $99 and including three productions or more will be available beginning in July; single tickets to individual productions will be available on a rolling basis over the coming months.

More information is available at AmericanRepertoryTheater.org/2021-22-Programming