THE SIDEWALK INSIDE: VIDEO SCREENING AND ARTIST TALK

An indoor screening of digital media art

Fountain Street Gallery and Boston Center for the Arts have joined forces to create a video screening of art that has been featured outdoors at Fountain Street’s Sidewalk Video Gallery. The event will be held on March 19 at Plaza Theatres, at 539 Tremont Street. A panel discussion with selected artists will take place after the screening. The Sidewalk Video Gallery originally launched in 2021 and over 30 local, national, and international artists have exhibited to date. According to Boston Center for the Arts, “the work selected for the indoor screening at BCA represents the broad array of styles and thematic content on display 24/7, year-round at The Sidewalk venue.”

Allison Tanenhaus, an artist whose work is featured in the screening, described what her contribution to the show is like:

“My piece is from my “Spectralia” series, which debuted at Fountain Street’s Sidewalk Gallery in June 2021 and honored Pride in vibrant, irrepressible fashion. Bridging public art experience and gallery installation, my hypnotic glitches remixed the rainbow, then beamed out for all to enjoy. For The Sidewalk Inside, I selected one of the four videos, then added music by my band mate Blaik Ripton (of The Square Root of Negative Two, an electronic group I do visuals for). Showcasing this updated version supersized—and with a soundtrack—will take the presentation to an uplifting, immersive new dimension. I’m honored to participate in this partnership between Fountain Street and BCA. Catching such a variety of video art expression—and in the company of an appreciative, arts-loving community—will be an absolute treat.”



Learn more about the event here.