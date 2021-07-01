THE STUFF WE’RE DOING AROUND BOSTON (AND THAT YOU MAY WANNA DO TOO)

From ABBA Brunch to Bedsheet Mitigations to summer cruises

THU 7.1

sheet storm

Peter Schumann’s “Bedsheet Mitigations”

“During this COVID-era ‘pause,’ the Vermont-based Bread & Puppet Theater was gifted a large pile of king-sized bedsheets, discarded by a hotel. Renowned visual and performing artist Peter Schumann, the political puppet theater’s founder and artistic director, immediately seized upon this as an opportunity. Not only to paint a scene per day, on a dumped clean slate canvas. But also to take this on as a daily exercise, of freely slapping paint around while grappling with all the issues that have made the world a sh*tty mess. Like hanging out to dry in a mighty stiff wind, Schumann’s ‘Bedsheet Mitigations’ series, a portion of which will be on display in Fort Point’s Midway Gallery, never really sits still for any viewer. His iconic visual approach, no matter if they are part of a performance or let to lay flat, are hardly ever created by Schumann for relaxed observation only.”

[Midway Gallery, 15 Channel Center St, Boston. All month. midwaygallery.org]

FRI 7.2

busk stop

Kat Chapman & Rachel Marie

“As a young, self-taught musician and songwriter, Kat Chapman forged her own way, having paid her dues in the Boston club scene and as a street performer. ‘Cobblestones,’ a haunting, melodic song, was born from her experience busking on the streets of Boston and abroad. Kat Chapman’s humble beginnings evolved into touring nationally and throughout Europe. She has shared the stage with such greats as Chris Isaak, John Sebastian, Boz Scaggs, and Huey Lewis. Kat will be performing at the Burren with Chris Leadbetter on guitar and mandolin.”

[The Burren, Davis Square, Somerville. 7pm/$15/21+. Tickets: 24hourconcerts.showare.com. Band: katchapmanband.com]

SAT 7.3

junk in trunks

Underbear

“That’s right … after 16 long months it’s the return of Underbear! The first Saturday of the month is underwear time! DJ Taffy plays pop/rock/new wave/disco goodies for your pants-free same-sex dancing, drinking, listening, and cruising pleasure. Remember, jock straps aren’t allowed. Keep it to undies of all sorts, long or short, speedos, etc. Mandatory (un)dress code upstairs, no restrictions downstairs.”

[Alley Bar, 14 PI Alley, Boston. 10pm – 2am/no cover/21+. thealleybar.com]

SUN 7.4

boston candles

4th of July Celebration at the Community Garden

“Join MPDC on July 4th, 2021 for our 4th of July Celebration at the Community Garden! There will be FREE live entertainment, fireworks, food, and snacks! We can’t wait to see all of you there!”

[55 Malcolm X Blvd, Roxbury Crossing. 8pm/free/all ages. madison-park.org]

WED 7.7

pain staking

Samantha Wickman at BSG’s LaunchPad

“Samantha Wickman’s Matches in the Dark is a collection of figurative porcelain sculpture that draws heavily from personal experience. The sculptures are a sustained meditation on what happens to people when they fall from the realm of the living into the kingdom of the sick by way of chronic pain and illness. Lacking means of ascent, the shadow beings depicted in these pieces float unhinged from the earthly world, desperately creating an existence from the flotsam and jetsam of ruin and disease. They exist, in all their flaws, lighting matches in a sea of darkness, proof that life in the kingdom of the sick exists, and that there is both beauty and meaning amidst the chaos.”

[Boston Sculptors Gallery, 486 Harrison Ave, Boston. Opening Reception; Sunday, July 11, 3 – 5pm SOWA First Friday Reception: August 6, 5 – 8:30pm Gallery Hours: Wed. – Sun. 11am – 5pm & by appointment. bostonsculptors.com]

SAT 7.10

mama margarita

Drag Diva ABBA Brunch

“Calling all Dancing Queens, throw on some glitter and grab your tamborine. If you sing along to your favorite ABBA songs, we won’t be mad. Tickets are all-inclusive: you get a show, your choice of entrée and a complimentary mimosa to get the party started! Burd Events Drag Brunch features an all-star cast of queens as well as guest stars from the TV show RuPaul’s Drag Race. Every show is a different weekly theme. Some of our audience favorites include: Disney, Totally 80s Brunch, Madonna, Golden Girls, Spice Girls, Sex and the City, Beyonce and more! Each show is truly unique as our divas, audiences come back every weekend. Get ready for the most fun at brunch you’ll ever have!”

[House of Blues, Lansdowne St, Boston. 11am/$40/21+. burdbostonbrunch.com]

SAT 7.10

bonus wagner

Causeway Card Show

“The sports card world is on fire right now and Big Night Entertainment is elevating the card scene with the Causeway Card Show. After its wildly successful inaugural show in April, Causeway Card show is bigger & better spanning over two days with 100+ tables of card vendors, live DJ, full bar, live card break and surprise guests.”

[Big Night Live, 110 Causeway St, Boston. 10am – 5pm/$5. causewaycardshow.com]

ONGOING

orange lineup

Malden Summer Music Series

“Join us outdoors in Malden Center every other Saturday from June 12th to August 21st for a lineup featuring some of Boston’s best musicians. Featuring: Adjustable Lairs, The Old Rochelle, Buck Lonesome, Speed Fossil, JIll McCracken, The Forest Effect, Old Tom, Noble Dust, Parlour Bells, Other Than Boston, Diablogato, Jittery Jack with Miss Amy, Devils Twins, and more.”

[88 Pleasant St, Malden. Every other Saturday through August. 2pm-6pm/free/all ages. https://fb.me/e/3tca1nCgu]

ONGOING

booze cruise

Seaport Summer Cruises

“Why should you attend the Seaport Summer Cruise Series? There is nothing better than a Summer night. It’s the unofficial start of the weekend, so instead of waiting for the clock to hit 5 on Friday, why not celebrate a little earlier and join Boston Event Guide for a Summer Party Cruise? We invite you aboard the beautiful Provincetown II ship featuring three floors of live music, bars, and dance floors featuring ’90s, ’00s and today. Enjoy Boston’s largest group of young professionals, mingling with amazing cocktails in hand and breath-taking views of the Harbor and city in the background.”

[Provincetown II Boat, 200 Seaport Boulevard (lower level on dock), Seaport Marine Terminal, Boston. $20-$40/21+. eventbrite.com]