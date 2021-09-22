THE STUFF WE’RE DOING THIS WEEK AROUND BOSTON. YOU SHOULD JOIN …

From shows to shows to shows to excellent LARPing

FRI 9.24

final lap

Dr. Dog: Last Tour

The Dig, like every other respectable alternative and NPR outlet across this land, has recognized the last 4,000 Dr. Dog outings over the past decade and then some. So we figured that this so-called “last” tour was worth noting, whether it’s a Kanye-style stunt or something more. Whatever comes of it, we found it funny that the band still had what must be a description from early on in its career kicking around our robotic listings engine: ​​”The band’s musical styling of indie rock is strongly influenced by bands of the 1960s, such as The Beatles and the Beach Boys, but they have also touched upon more unrelated genres since their inception. Their earlier recordings show influence of the lo-fi sound and pop sensibilities of indie rock bands of the 1990s, such as Guided by Voices and Pavement, although recent albums have featured more polished production.” We note this because at this point, we could spend all day listing the bands formed in the make and perhaps soon the wake of Dr. Dog.

[House of Blues, 15 Lansdowne St., Boston. $29.50-$49.50/6:30pm. houseofblues.com/boston]

SAT 9.25

rail house rock

Roslindale Porchfest 2021

“Roslindale Arts Alliance is very excited to announce that Roslindale Porch Fest 2021 will take place on Saturday September 25th (rain date: Sunday September 26th). PorchFest is a fantastic celebration of music and community, where neighbors stroll around and listen to live bands playing on porches all around Roslindale. Please share with all your friends and neighbors to help us bring back Roslindale Porch Fest with a bang!”

[All around Roslindale. 1:30pm/free]

MON 9.27

mike logan airport

Law & Order: Boston

“Are you a fan of Law and Order? Then you’ll want to join us Live Online at Thomas Crane Public Library with guest David Kruh. Just as in each episode of the popular series, a case is followed from the commission of the crime, through the police investigation, and finally to the courtroom, this online slideshow will visit three high-profile cases in Boston history. In this slide show, David Kruh brings Law & Order to Boston by looking at three cases from three eras of the city’s history: The Boston Massacre, The Parkman Murder, and the Boston Strangler. Together, we’ll look at the crime (or crimes), follow the investigation, and wind up in court to argue the case and hear the verdict!”

[Online via Crane Public Library (Quincy). 7pm/free. thomascranelibrary.org/friends]

THU 9.30

whose streets?

S30 – Occupy Boston 10yr Anniversary

“Medgar Evers famously said, ‘You can kill a man, but you can’t kill an idea.’ Ten years ago we projected this on walls everywhere. By Oct. 9, 2011, Occupy protests had taken place or were ongoing in over 951 cities across 82 countries, and in over 600 communities in the United States. That idea is still very much alive as you are reading this. We are planning Occupy Boston events this fall and you’re invited! If you weren’t at Occupy Boston in 2011, you’re invited! Everyone is INVITED! While we celebrate our past, we have opportunity, maybe even a responsibility. Our intent is to make a better future. To put our knowledge, our tools, our love, and solidarity to work for our common good.

We’ve been through dark times, and if you are reading this, perhaps you too see that little speck of light in the distance as we do. We Can Rise Together! Join Us!”

[Dewey Square, Boston. 2pm/come one come all. More info on Facebook]

SAT 10.2

the other fyre festival

Ignite 2021: A Global Food and Fire Festival

“To celebrate Union Square’s sizzling food landscape we bring you: Ignite, an evening of international eats, fire throwers, roving entertainment, and a raucous celebration of global culture. In addition to many local food vendors, there will be interactive light installations, numerous illuminated performers and to top it all off, FIRE! Local eateries throughout the Square will be featuring Ignite themed specials. Food vendors include: Nibble Kitchen, Minerião, Masala Square, Siam Ginger, Carolicious.”

[Union Square, Somerville. 6pm-10pm/suggested donation: $2 (“you’ll get a cool tiger sticker!”). More info on Facebook]

SAT 10.2

magazine minus the maga

First-Annual WFPL Zine Fest

“The main event at WFPL Zine Fest will be the Zine Marketplace, hosting 30 zinester vendors from near and far, showcasing and selling their work in the library’s largest meeting room. Throughout the day, there will also be breakout talks on mental health and zines, integrating one’s identity through zines, zines as a source for empowerment, and the history of Boston’s 80s/90s independent publishing scene. Want to be part of the creative process? People of all ages will have the opportunity to create their own zine or work collaboratively in the Zine Hive. In the weeks leading up to the festival, the Watertown Free Public Library will debut a circulating zine collection, with over 700 titles by local zinesters and national zine distributors. WFPL Zine Fest is a way to shine a light on these new materials while encouraging attendees to get involved and submit their own work to the collection. ‘Zines can tell the story of a place, or the story of a people, and we want to preserve a part of Watertown that isn’t currently reflected in our local history collection,’ says Conkey-Finn. ‘You don’t have to be a zinester to attend zine fest. People of all ages and types are welcome to browse, listen, and get inspired.’”

[Watertown Free Public Library, 123 Main St., Watertown. 10-4pm/free and open to all/RSVP required for some panels. More info: watertownlib.org/615/Zine-Fest]

WED 10.6

toy backstory

How Pixar Makes You Cry: The Secret Storytelling Tricks Pixar Uses to Break Your Heart

“What are the secrets to Pixar’s impeccable storytelling? How do they enthrall and inspire audiences of all ages? More important, how do they always make us cry? In his book, Pixar Storytelling: Rules for Effective Storytelling Based on Pixar’s Greatest Films, Israeli author Dean Movshovitz explores Pixar’s genius, uncovering the tricks and patterns that allow them to play our emotions so well. He joins a live audience in the Mugar Omni Theater remotely from Los Angeles to share how Pixar maintains their unique and unprecedented emotional connection with audiences all over the world, and to change how you experience the films and stories you love forever.”

[Museum of Science, Boston. 7pm/free w/ rsvp. mos.org/explore/subspace/pixar-secret-storytelling]