THE STUFF WE’RE DOING THIS WEEK AROUND BOSTON. YOU SHOULD JOIN …

From craft beers on the wharf to the Boston freshman icebreaker

SAT 8.28

Lovejoy Summer Wharf Party

shift drink

“This end of summer bash is at one of the most beautiful waterfronts in the city. The celebrations feature specialty drinks like buckets of Hoot hard seltzer, Hoot sangria, the Berry Loud Slushie. The kitchen at Night Shift Brewing Lovejoy Wharf will also be pumping out some flavorful summer additions like Halibut Ceviche, Shrimp Tacos and new version of their award winning Detroit style pizza… the ever debatable Hawaiian pizza for some additional summer fun. Guests are encouraged to wear Hawaiian shirts, grass skirts and tropical flare as there will be prizes involved. The festivities also include live music from a DJ and leis will also be available for purchase.”

[Night Shift Brewing, Lovejoy Wharf, North Station, Boston. Noon-8pn/free. nightshiftbrewing.com/locations/lovejoy-wharf]

SUN 8.29

ghoul days

Jef Czekaj Book Release Party & Concert

“Arlington-based author-and-illustrator Jef Czekaj celebrates the release of his latest picture book, Little Ghoul Goes to School, with a free outdoor party/show on August 29, 2021 at 3PM at Remnant Brewery. To celebrate the new book, Jef will be presenting with a free concert/book reading/puppet show on the outdoor patio at Remnant Brewing in Union Square Somerville. He’ll be joined by his band, Peanut of Adventure, as well as the husband/wife duo Cotton Candy (featuring Mark Robinson of Unrest), author Vita Murrow, and experimental vocalist Noell Dorsey (Major Stars). Attendees should expect (not necessarily in order of importance): puppets, music, book readings, prizes, and beer!”

[Remnant Brewing, Bow Market, Somerville. 3pm/free. czekaj.com/ghoulparty.html]

FRI 9.3

grassachusetts

Massachusetts Cultivators Cup

“The Cultivators Cup was developed to empower and establish emerging licensed cultivators of cannabis while allowing for consumers to provide honest feedback of various cannabis and cannabis-infused products. Limited edition “judges’ kits” will be available for purchase at Solar Therapeutics’ retail dispensary in Somerset beginning in August. Each kit comprises 28 individual 1-gram drams of flower from licensed cultivators in Mass. Those who purchase judges kits become part of a true-blind cannabis competition to discover who grows the best grass in Mass.” Day two features a music festival with headline performances by Cypress Hill plus Method Man and Redman.

[Cultivators Cup, 1400 Brayton Point Rd., Somerset. More info and tixx: solarthera.com/cultivators-cup]

FRI 9.3 – MON 9.6

passim project

Campfire Festival

“Club Passim’s annual campfire Festival returns in person for the first time in more than a year. More than 50 artists will perform both live and remotely throughout the weekend. Now in it’s 23rd year, campfire. is a celebration of Boston’s folk music scene and a way for the club to showcase emerging artists. The lineup is loaded with familiar acts like Sol y Canto and Dinty Child and rising stars like Gabriella Simpkins. This year’s festival will alternate between live performances in the Cambridge club and video performances recorded at the artist’s home or studio. The entire festival will also be streamed online at Passim’s Facebook page and at passim.org/campfire.”

[Online and at Club Passim, 47 Palmer St., Cambridge. Prices vary/4:30pm – 11pm every night of Labor Day Weekend. Info and tixx: passim.org/live-music/club-passim/campfire-festival]

MON 9.6

welcome wagon

Freshman Icebreaker

“ICON blends the appeal of a high-energy nightclub and an ultra exclusive lounge which redefines nightlife in Boston. Whether you’re starting fresh or back again, everyone loves a big party and it certainly has been a long time! The Freshman Icebreaker is the biggest event to start the year and a tradition that should be etched on every calendar! With over 1,300 students pre-registering for the event, it’s going to be a rapid sell-out! So get the crew together, bring your housemates, hall mates, classmates and be ready for the ticket release.”

[ICON, 100 Warrenton St., Boston. 10pm-1am. More info and tixx: unisocials.com/boston-icebreaker]

FRI 9.10

fall revere

History Tour Pub Crawl of The Freedom Trail

“Visit four historic taverns, drink craft beer, and learn the hidden history of Boston with Boston Crawling’s Independence Pub Crawl of The Freedom Trail. Relax with beer in hand while our expert local guide shares stories of Boston’s unknown colonial and revolutionary past. Learn the history they left out in 8th grade social studies class and meet fellow travelers from around the globe. With a 5-Star rating on TripAdvisor, Boston Crawling offers a unique Boston experience unlike any other tour.”

[6 Faneuil Hall Sq., Boston. 3pm/21+/$39.99. bostoncrawling.com]

SAT 9.11

audobonus

InterGeneration Screening

“Join Carolyn Shadid Lewis for an outdoor release screening of her film, InterGeneration. Beginning with an ancient Wampanoag myth that accounts for our Boston Harbor landscape, a group of Boston teens and elders take the viewer on a personal journey through the city’s colonial past and inequitable present. From the perspective of mostly Indigenous, Immigrant, and Black community leaders, artists, activists, educators and public health workers, InterGeneration processes our current moment through storytelling and animation. Armed with their home devices, the teens create magical worlds from the elders’ stories with drawing, paper cut-outs, found objects, and their own bodies revealing universal experiences of anxiety, loss, and hope during a global pandemic and a national struggle for racial justice.”

[Mass Audubon’s Boston Nature Center, Mattapan. free/7pm followed by a Q&A with participants at 8pm. eventbrite.com]

ONGOING

hope show

Boston Uncornered, Mayoral Edition

“The exhibit will feature stunning 5’ by 8’ photos and stories of the five major Boston Mayoral candidates, along with 17 other portraits of Boston civic and business leaders, along with athletes and former gang members. The larger than life black and white portraits are paired with the short stories, in which each participant shares an experience of feeling cornered by a negative narrative such as racism, a traumatic event, or people not believing in them—and how each found the strength, resilience, and support to become ‘Uncornered.’ Visitors can see photos and stories from the exhibit on the Boston Uncornered website which will include thumbnails of each portrait, audio recordings of many subjects’ stories, as well as a brief video with more information about the exhibit and College Bound Dorchester’s impact.”

[Sea Green Park, Boston Seaport. Through Sept. 10. bostonseaport.xyz/learn]