THE SUBURBAN ISSUE

Dear Reader: When the KKK helped organize rallies in Boston. Where are they now?
Apparent Horizon: From racist real estate practices to bigoted laws, the Boston suburbs are largely white for a reason
Feature: Black Lives, White Towns: Protests, police reform gain traction and raise questions
Quick Peek: Your town’s private Facebook group is a cesspool. And a problem. We looked.
Photos: On conservative Cape Cod, activists have held their ground for 150 weeks
GTFO: Who has a car and wants to drive to Fitchburg for BBQ, music, and berries?
Eats: The local restaurant scene is hurting, but things are somewhat better as you get farther from Boston