THE THINGS WE’RE DOING THIS WEEK THAT YOU OUGHT TO JOIN US FOR

From a ThotBot Implantation Center to a cornucopia of cured meats

FRI 11.5

dodgeball improv

Luminarium Dance Company presents “Contradictions + Casual Self-Loathing”

“Choreographer Kimberleigh Holman’s comedic take on painful subjects explores how women communicate about long-hidden fears, guilt, and awkward encounters. Her Luminarium Dance team amps up the cringe factor, presenting the show in a former school gymnasium—the site of numerous dodgeball taunts and school dances—and starting with hilarious open-mic improv games.”

[Mother Brook Arts & Community Center, 123 High St., Dedham. 8pm/$20-$25/all ages. luminariumdance.org]

FRI 11.5 – 11.20

bot or not

ThotBot Implantation Center

As artist Rebecca Kopycinski told the Dig in early 2020, “I decided to create a website for the ThotBot Implantation Center so an audience member could visit either before or after seeing Reagan Esther Myer and learn more about my post-apocalyptic meritocracy through the menace at the center of it: the ThotBot brain device. As the poster suggests, one can take a Glitch Test on the website, which is a fun way to create engagement.” Interested yet? Check out the latest: “Is your ThotBot glitched? Does your Tranquility™ need adjusting? Did Selective Memory Reconfiguration miss a memory or two? Is it time for an operating system reboot? Are you ready to be Implanted for the first time? Book an appointment and start your journey toward Redemption. Don’t you want to be great again? The ULTRA is pleased to announce the opening of a new ThotBot Implantation Center, an immersive and interactive installation paired with a multimedia concert that invites you to step into this dystopian storyverse. Now accepting reservations for November appointments.”

[The Immersive, 63 Exchange St., Malden. Dates throughout November. thotbot.me]

MON 11.8

main vane

Passim Monday Discovery Series

“The Discovery Series is a monthly event sponsored by Nine Athens Music to bring new artists into the Passim community. Through the Discovery Series, we provide a platform to connect new artists with a music-loving audience. These artists may be brand new to the club or may have performed at our Campfire Festivals, but the Discovery Series features artists in a room filled with our dedicated members.” This installment features Cristina Vane, who “grew up between England, France and Italy, and was fluent in four languages by the time she moved to her fathers’ native United States for university at 18.” “She first encountered slide guitar while performing her original music at a weekly gig in Camden, London during a summer home from college. ‘From then on I got really into pre war era blues,’ she explains, ‘I do like some electric blues, but honestly my favorite years are 1890 to 1950-1960.’”

[Club Passim, 47 Palmer St., Cambridge. 7:30pm/$10. passim.org]

SAT 11.13

melting hop

Virtual Beer & Cheese Pairing

“Join Bone Up Brewing for a fun evening of local historic tales (brought to you by the Hartshorne Association) and a guided tasting of a curated selection of beer, cheese, and charcuterie (brought to you by us!). $50 ticket for two includes a four pack of beers to enjoy alongside a spread of cheese and charcuterie pairings: Awkward Conversation (cranberry orange grisette) x Cricket Creek feta; Organ Meats (smoked wheat ale) x Smoked Gouda; The Horned Beast (hazy IPA) x Jasper Hill cave aged cheddar; El Pulpo (chocolate orange stout) x Champlain Valley triple creme; Soppressata Cornichon pickles; Petit toast. All you need to do is unwrap the items, place them on a plate or cheese board, hop on the Zoom chat (link emailed out day of), and listen/taste along with us!”

[Online. 7pm/$50. hartshornehouse.org/purchase]

TUE 11.16

underground comedy

Fresh Faces

“The Comedy Studio debuts the newest talent on the Boston scene. Join us for a night of laughter and celebration. Featuring: Brian Manning, Dylan Hearn, Joseph Downs, Lin Wang, Peggy Speas, Marla Kahn, Nova Mangini, Alyson Drexler, Christopher Sintetos, John Ceres, Josh Wyman, Rachel Hanks

Stephen Schmitz, Zach Stewart, Amy Berg, Maurice Smith.”

[The Rockwell, 255 Elm St., Davis Square, Somerville. 7:30pm/$10/21+. eventbrite.com]

SAT 11.20

tally ho

Hunt Club at Amelia Peabody Memorial Hunt

“Spectators are invited to watch the Norfolk Hunt Club ride through historic Powisset Farm in Dover, MA on Saturday November 20 at 1:00PM. As many as 50 beautiful horses, with riders dressed in traditional attire, will travel through the farm, following a pack of Norfolk foxhounds. The hounds will be tracking a manmade scent called a ‘drag’ (no live foxes participate), designed to simulate the scent of a fox. Riders will stop for a ‘check,’ or a brief respite, in the east field at Powisset Farm, where they will enjoy a ‘stirrup cup’ of cider while mounted on their horses. At this point, spectators can meet and greet the riders, horses and hounds in the field, while witnessing close-up the pageantry of the sport of fox hunting. The event is family-friendly and provides great photo opportunities.”

[Powisset Farm, Dover. 1pm/free/all ages. thetrustees.org]

SAT 11.20

glee spree

Victorian Holiday Market at the Eustis Estate

“Enjoy a festive atmosphere and get in the holiday spirit with the Victorian Holiday Market at the Eustis Estate. This open air market features a variety of local craftspeople selling unique holiday gifts including jewelry, fiber art, and foodstuffs. Takeaway food and drinks are available for purchase from local restaurants.”

[Eustis Estate, 1424 Canton Ave., Milton. 10am-3pm. my.historicnewengland.org/11513/eus-vic-market]

ONGOING

trivial prosciutto

Kured at Time Out

This joint is Dig tested and approved. From these outstanding purveyors of thinly-sliced meats: “Time Out Market Boston announces that Kured is joining the culinary lineup. The Kured charcuterie concept debuted to great fanfare this past June in Boston’s Beacon Hill neighborhood. Owner and Boston College alumni Gilli Rozynek started developing the one stop charcuterie shop while she was abroad in Spain. Kured’s mission goes far beyond creating custom charcuterie boards, boxes and cones, with a dedication to bring people together and to power the art of conversation. What started solely as an e-commerce and delivery platform and quickly expanded to a brick and mortar storefront will now be available at Time Out Market Boston.”

[Time Out Market Boston, 401 Park Dr., Boston. timeout.com/boston/time-out-market/eateries]