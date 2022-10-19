Gambling across America is booming right now, with changes to legislation and advances in technology growing the industry like never before. Massachusetts is no exception, with state lawmakers first passing a bill in 2011 to expand gambling, targeting annual revenue of $300 to $500 million.

While Mass is yet to catch up with its neighboring states of New Jersey or Pennsylvania, there are now several excellent casinos that punters can visit. Here’s a look at the three best casinos in Massachusetts.

The Encore Boston Harbor

Presenting itself as Massachusetts’ premier gambling location, the Encore Boston Harbor certainly does a lot to live up to that name.

With a range of five-star accommodation options, fine dining, shopping, and of course, gambling, the Encore Boston Harbor has something for everyone. It is located close to other tourist attractions in Boston and has established itself as a tourist destination in its own right. The casino’s 185 table games and 2,700+ slot machines, as well as private, high-limit gambling rooms, make it world-class.

Perhaps the best offering of the Encore Boston Harbor is its blackjack tables. While many tables in Massachusetts only offer $100 per hand blackjack, the Encore Boston Harbor has 3:2 blackjack with a $25 minimum, making it accessible for gamblers on a budget. Add to this the 100+ video poker games, and it’s a destination for all poker lovers.

The MGM Springfield

Easily one of the best casinos in Massachusetts is the MGM Springfield.

With over 2,500+ games on its enormous casino floor, the MGM Springfield is the largest casino in the state. Patrons are treated to complimentary alcoholic beverages until 4am in the morning, provided that they are active gamblers on any of the games offered by MGM Springfield. The casino also functions as a hotel and restaurant, making it a full-service location for those wanting to have a gambling retreat.

The Plainridge Park Casino

Situated less than an hour’s drive from the Logan Airport in Boston, the Plainridge Park Casino is a perfect spot for those looking to pop over to Massachusetts for a weekend of gambling.

While state laws technically define the Plainridge Park Casino as a slot parlor, rather than a casino, the difference is barely noticeable once inside. The one main feature is that no table games exist physically—all roulette, blackjack, poker, and baccarat is available, but as an electronic machine game, rather than tables across a casino floor.

As a slot parlor, Plainridge Park is an excellent destination for serious slot players. With more than 1,500 slots to choose from offering plenty of variety, gamblers can also expect a better payout from their play too. The average return to player from Plainridge Park Casino’s slots is 92.03%—significantly higher than both Encore Boston Harbor and MGM Springfield, making this a fantastic casino to win big on the slots.