The Top Performers for the Boston Celtics

The 2023 NBA season has been nothing short of excitement and surprises. The recent months of season has been filled with matchups and highlights that have left fans on the tip of their seats. The Boston Celtics have been in superb form and have been able boast of outstanding performances from some of their players. This article looks at the top NBA players of Boston Celtics; the reason behind their success, and if the Celtics can win the NBA finals now or in the future.

Jayson Tatum

Jayson Tatum’s performance for the Boston Celtics this season has been particularly spectacular.

Tatum is particularly famous for his incredible shooting range, and this has distinguished him from the rest of the team. This season, Tatum’s average of 30.1 points per game has not only enabled him to contribute immensely to the success of his team, but it has also caused him to secure a comfortable spot among the top 15 players in NBA. Beyond being able to score, Tatum has also proven his exceptionality by averaging 8.8 rebounds and 4.6 assists per game. His contribution to the success of his team this season cannot be over emphasized, and beyond all doubts, Tatum stands tall as a top performer and small power forward in the league this season.

Jaylen Brown

The Boston Celtics top performer list is incomplete without a look into the impressive performance of Jaylen Brown. As a shooting guard and small forward, Brown has been able to prove himself as a very strong offensive forward by his ability to nail shots and his exceptional shooting form.

This season, Brown has averaged 26.6 points, 6.9 rebounds, 3.5 assists per game and 40.2% from the three-pointer range. His is particularly famous for his ability to score from any position on the court and his spectacular build. With his aggressive and explosive style of play, Brown has contributed significantly to the Celtic’s success this season. If you wish to make a prediction that Celtics will finish at the top or be in the NBA finals, DraftKings Sportsbook can help you in laying your stake.

Marcus Smart

With incredible success as a point guard and a shooting guard, Marcus Smart has proven himself to be an asset to the Boston Celtics, and he has excelled on both ends of the game. Smart’s includes generating opportunities for his team mates even while being effective as in defense. With an average of 11.5 points, 5.5 rebounds and 6.3 assists this season, Smart has stayed top of his game. He is famous for his prowess in defense as well as his ability to make plays for his teammates. Smart’s style of play is rugged and tenacious, and his contribution to the Celtics this season cannot be over emphasized.

Robert Williams III

As the Celtic’s center, Robert Williams III has contributed actively this season. With an average of 1.4 blocks per game, his defensive abilities are tremendous, and he ranks second in the league’s defenders. William’s immense quickness and ability to interrupt the opposition’s shot during a game is one of his many skills that make him outstanding. By averaging a total of 10.7 points and 8.3 rebounds per game, Williams has proven himself to be more than just a reliable defender, but an all-rounder. With his significant contribution on both sides of the court, Williams is an important player for Celtics, and his impact has not gone unnoticed by the team and league as a whole.

Without an iota of doubt, the Boston Celtics team of talented players have started this season on a very good pace. If the players can keep up the pace, for the remaining part of the season and even the playoffs, then the Celtics have a very high chance of competing for the NBA title. However, be that as it may, winning the NBA finals require more than just individual performance; it requires team work. As a result of this, Celtics shot at winning the NBA finals is heavily hinged upon how well – as a team – they perform in the playoffs against the other top teams of the league

In conclusion, Celtics top performers: Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, Marcus Smart, and Robert Williams III have been doing a very commendable job so far in this season. Each of them has performed outstandingly. They have brought their individual skills and traits into the team, and have set themselves up as a difficult adversary to the other teams. As discussed earlier, their overall success depends heavily on how effectively they can perform as a team. If they stick to their current mode of play, and maintain a strong form, they stand a good chance of competing in the playoffs and even in the NBA finals. So, you would do well to keep your eyes on these players, and see if they can bring victory home to the Celtics.